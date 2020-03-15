COLUMBUS, Ohio – Kettering Fairmont High School senior Madeline Westbeld was announced as Ohio’s Ms. Basketball Thursday by a statewide media panel.
Now in its 33rd year, the prestigious award was first given by the Associated Press in 1988. It has been voted by the Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association since 2017.
Fairmont went 25-3 this season and was the regional runner-up to undefeated Cincinnati Mount Notre Dame. Standing 6-feet, 3-inches tall, Westbeld averaged 18.0 points, 11.2 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 2.8 steals and 2.3 blocked shots per game this season. A McDonald’s All-American and the Ohio Gatorade Player of the Year, she will continue her academic and basketball career at the University of Notre Dame.
Eastlake North senior Destiny Leo was runner-up. The other finalists were senior Edyn Battle from Gahanna Lincoln, senior Katrina Davis from Bellaire, sophomore Grace VanSlooten from Toledo Notre Dame and junior Shyanne Sellers from Aurora.
By Eric Frantz
KETTERING, Ohio – She can run the point, defend the post and play the wing.
Versatility makes Madeline "Maddy" Westbeld elite.
“It’s not everyday you get a 6-foot-3 player that can do everything,” Fairmont girls basketball coach Jeremey Finn said. “There are times she’ll bring the ball up and run the offense. There were times we’d set her on top of our defense. That’s what’s going to make a difference for her at the next level. She can do so many things, and do them well.”
Westbeld, a senior at Kettering Fairmont High School, was named Ohio’s 33rd annual Ms. Basketball winner on Thursday. The award is presented and voted upon by the Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association.
Eastlake North senior Destiny Leo was runner-up. The other finalists were senior Edyn Battle from Gahanna Lincoln, senior Katrina Davis from Bellaire, sophomore Grace VanSlooten from Toledo Notre Dame and junior Shyanne Sellers from Aurora.
Westbeld led the Firebirds (25-3) in scoring (18.0) rebounds (11.2), assists (3.6), steals (2.8) and blocked shots (2.3). She will play in the upcoming McDonald’s All-American game (Ohio’s lone rep) and was recently tabbed the Ohio Gatorade Player of the Year. Her college destination is Notre Dame.
Westbeld’s run ended last Saturday with a 47-41 loss to undefeated Mount Notre Dame in the Division I regional final at Princeton High School. The Cougars (28-0) are ranked No. 3 in the nation. Westbeld had a team-high 15 points and game-high 11 rebounds.
“My main focus was a state championship,” Westbeld said. “Team goals are what mattered to me. That fact that I got (Ms. Basketball), though, is awesome. It was kind of unexpected and I was still upset after the loss, so that text from my coach was a little bit of a silver-lining – if there was one.”
Westbeld finishes her career with 1,362 points, 968 rebounds, 269 assists, 218 blocks and 199 steals. A defining moment came early this season (Nov. 24) when she scored a career-high 36 points and added 12 rebounds, eight steals and four assists in a 53-46 win over then nationally No. 2 ranked Hamilton Heights (Tenn.). Westbeld owns 48 career double-doubles.
“She’s so efficient in what she does and how she prepares,” Finn said. “She works so hard. The teammate and program part – she includes everyone in everything she does. And her basketball IQ is so high. She gets it and understands it.”
Westbeld’s devotion to hoops grew in part because of her sister Kathryn. A 2014 Fairmont graduate, Kathryn Westbeld played in three state finals (2011-2013), won a state title (2013) and was a McDonald’s All-American (2014). She earned a national championship as a senior at Notre Dame in 2018. Kathryn Westbeld currently plays professionally in Australia.
“It’s always competitive in the house, but whenever there’s any accomplishment attained, we’re happy for each other,” Maddy Westbeld said. “She’s definitely my biggest role model and one of my biggest fans.”
Westbeld announced via Twitter on Oct. 20 that she was going to Notre Dame. The Irish edged her other finalists (Louisville, UCLA, Ohio State and Tennessee).
“I decided Notre Dame was No. 1, not just because of my sister and the history there, but because of the culture, the history of the girls basketball program and the competitiveness of the school,” Westbeld said. “I don’t know – you take a step on campus and it has a different feel to it.”
She plans to major in business or political science.
“I’ve always looked at myself as the underdog and the little sister so it’s weird to be the senior and the one being named Ms. Basketball,” Westbeld said. “It’s kind of crazy to me and a little surreal. I wasn’t focused on any of this. We had business to take care off.”
“As a coach (Ms. Basketball) signifies what I think of her and what others do as well,” Finn said. “She’s a really, really talented basketball player. I’m excited for her and I know others are, too.
“It’s a great honor, and she is a great rep for the award.”
Past Ohio Ms. Basketball Ohio winners
2020 – Madeline Westbeld, Kettering Fairmont, senior
2019 – Kierstan Bell, Canton McKinley, senior
2018 – Kierstan Bell, Canton McKinley, junior
2017 – Kierstan Bell, Canton McKinley, sophomore
2016 – Jensen Caretti, Hannibal River, senior
2015 – Hallie Thome, Chagrin Falls, senior
2014 – Kelsey Mitchell, Cin. Princeton, senior
2013 – Ashley Morrissette, Twinsburg, senior
2012 – Ameryst Alston, Canton McKinley, senior
2011 – Ameryst Alston, Canton McKinley, junior
2010 – Natasha Howard, Tol. Waite, senior
2009 – Kendall Hackney, Cin. Mount Notre Dame, senior
2008 – Amber Gray, West Chester Lakota West, senior
2007 – Jantel Lavender, Cleveland Central Catholic, senior
2006 – Tyra Grant, Youngstown Ursuline, senior
2005 – Maria Getty, Dayton Chaminade-Julienne, senior
2004 – Mel Thomas, Cincinnati Mount Notre Dame, senior
2003 – Brittany Hunter, Columbus Brookhaven, senior
2002 – Barbara Turner, Cleveland East Tech, senior
2001 – Michelle Munoz, Mason, senior
2000 – Michelle Munoz, Mason, junior
1999 – (TIE) Kaayla Chones, Eastlake North, senior; LaToya Turner, Pickerington, senior
1998 – Tamika Williams, Dayton Chaminade-Julienne, senior
1997 – Semeka Randall, Garfield Hts. Trinity, senior
1996 – Semeka Randall, Garfield Hts. Trinity, junior
1995 – Beth Ostendorf, Pickerington, senior
1994 – Na’Sheema Hillmon, Garfield Hts. Trinity, senior
1993 – Marlene Stollings, Beaver Eastern, senior
1992 – Katie Smith, Logan, senior
1991 – Vonda Ward, Garfield Hts. Trinity, senior
1990 – Vonda Ward, Garfield Hts. Trinity, junior
1989 – Carol Madsen, Reading, senior
1988 – Janet Haneberg, Cincinnati Seton, senior
Notable
Three-time winner: Kierstan Bell, Canton McKinley (2017, 2018, 2019)
Won as junior (5): Vonda Ward, Garfield Heights. Trinity (1990, 1991); Semeka Randall, Garfield Heights Trinity (1996, 1997); Michelle Munoz, Mason (2000, 2001), Ameryst Alston, Canton McKinley (2011, 2012), Kierstan Bell, Canton McKinley (2017, 2018, 2019)
Won as sophomore (1): Kierstan Bell, Canton McKinley (2017)
Co-winners (1): 1999 - Kaayla Chones, Eastlake North and LaToya Turner, Pickerington
