Between Waverly and Eastern, a total of seven Pike County volleyball players recently received Southern Ohio Conference Division II honors.
The Waverly Lady Tigers had five players awarded with Hailie Silcott, Carli Knight and Sarah Thompson being named First Team All-SOC II selections, while Mattie Elliott and Kelli Stewart were named Second Team All-SOC II.
The Eastern Lady Eagles saw Skylar White named First Team All-SOC II, while Katie Newsome was awarded Second Team All-SOC II. It was Eastern's first season of playing in Division II of the SOC after being a member of Division I for many years.
Wheelersburg's Alli McQuay was named the Southern Ohio Conference Player of the Year, while Minford's Maddie Slusher was the SOC II Defensive Player of the Year. Wheelersburg's Allen Perry was the SOC II Coach of the Year.
Wheelersburg won the SOC II title, finishing with a perfect record of 16-0. Waverly and South Webster tied for second place with matching records of 13-3 after splitting with each other and dropping contests to Wheelersburg. Northwest was fourth at 10-6. Minford and Oak Hill tied for fifth at 7-9. Eastern and Valley tied for seventh at 3-13. West was ninth at 0-16.
The All-SOC II First Team honorees include Alli McQuay, Emily Boggs, Kylee Barney and Mallory Bergan of Wheelersburg; Hailie Silcott, Carli Knight and Sarah Thompson of Waverly; Faith Maloney, Briana Claxon and MacKenzie Keller of South Webster; Haidyn Wamsley of Northwest; Maddie Slusher of Minford; Caitlyn Brisker of Oak Hill; Skylar White of Eastern; Brooklyn Buckle of Valley; and Moran Rigsby of Portsmouth West.
Waverly senior Hailie Silcott, a four-year starting setter, finished her senior season with 713 assists, having recorded her 1,000th assist during her junior year. As busy as she was setting the ball for her teammates, she also finished second on the team in digs with 297, adding 93 kills and 24 total blocks with 5 of those being solo. Silcott also led the team in serving, producing the most points at 207 and the most ace serves at 59. She served 343-for-369 for a serve percentage of 93.
Waverly junior Carli Knight led the Lady Tigers in kills with 377 and digs with 361. She also provided 28 assists when needed. In serving, Knight produced 112 points, going 186-for-207 with 19 aces.
Waverly sophomore Sarah Thompson had a big year, producing 70 solo blocks to lead the team in that category. She finished with 20 block assists for a total of 90. She was also second on the team in kills with 167. Thompson was also second in points served at 187 and second in aces with 54. She also produced 169 digs and was 158-for-176 in serve receive for 89.7 percent.
Eastern junior Skylar White, a three-year starter and setter, led the Lady Eagles in assists with 305. White led the team in serve attempts and finished with a 96.9 serve percentage, going 340-for-351 with 23 ace serves during the season. White also led the way in digs with 377. On the net, she added 122 kills and 5 blocks.
The All-SOC II Second Team honorees include Kaylee Darnell and Lauren Jolly of Wheelersburg; Graci Claxon and Gwen Messer of South Webster; Mattie Elliott and Kelli Stewart of Waverly; Reagan Lewis and Ava Jenkins of Northwest; Ally Coriell of Minford; Abby Meldick of Oak Hill; Katie Newsome of Eastern; Kensie Spencer of Valley; Alex Nolan of Portsmouth West.
Waverly senior Mattie Elliott, a front-row player with the ability to block, led the team in total blocks with 91, having 56 solo and 35 assists. She also had 81 kills. Elliott served 129 points with 29 aces.
Waverly freshman Kelli Stewart finished third on the team in kills at 140 and third on the team in total blocks with 30. She was also third in points served at 182, producing 43 aces. Stewart was also fourth in digs with 202 and was second in assists with 62. Stewart had the most serve receive attempts on the team, finishing at 319-for-353 at 90.4 percent.
Eastern junior Katie Newsome, a four-year varsity starter, led the Lady Eagles in kills with 211 and was second on the team in digs with 296. Newsome was also the serve receive leader, going 465-for-528 for 88 percent. She had 34 ace serves during the season.
The annual league all-star game will be played Sunday afternoon, Nov. 3, at Northwest High School at 1 p.m. The Southeast District's soccer all-star games will also be taking place at 2 p.m. that day at Northwest.
