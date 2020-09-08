The Eastern Eagle cross country squad competed at the Northwest invitational on Saturday. The Eagle runners saw several personal best times and an individual champion.
Josie Ware and Olivia Logan started the day off strong for Eastern by both placing in the top 10 in the junior high girls’ race. Both Josie and Olivia ran personal best times of 16:02 and 16:15, respectively, which was good enough to place them 6th and 7th overall.
In the junior high boys’ race, 7th grader Aiden Werner took home the individual title by placing first with a new personal best time of 11 minutes and 32 seconds. Aiden executed a smart race and was in the lead for the last mile. He really pushed it for the win today. Finishing in 4th place for Eastern was Garrett Cody who also ran a personal best time. Garrett covered the two-mile course in 12 minutes and 30 seconds. Garrett has worked hard all summer and it’s starting to show. Carson Salisbury was the next Eagle to finish placing 13th overall with a new personal best time of 13 minutes and 42 seconds. Finishing out for the Eagles were Tucker Leist, Jubal Bevins and Sherman Salisbury.
Junior Abby Cochenour led the way for the Eastern high school girls. Abby placed runner up in a time of 21 minutes and 22 seconds. Sofia Salisbury was the remaining Eastern high school girl to race. Sofia finished 16th overall.
The high school boys race was up next. Freshman standout Teagan Werner continued to improve on his 5k time by covering the course in 17 minutes and 31 seconds. Teagan finished 6th overall. The remaining high school boys for Eastern were Jaxon Collins and Hayden Tuggle who each placed 15th and 33rd, respectively.
Eastern competes again this Saturday at the Waverly Tiger Invitational in Bristol park.
