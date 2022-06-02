Although no Eastern track and field athletes qualified for the state meet, there were numerous individual and team best that occurred in the district and regional rounds.
Eastern competed in the Division III district meet at Nelsonville-York High School on May 16 and May 21. The Eagles and Lady Eagles had numerous season best times in the competition there.
Addison Cochenour was second in the 400-meter dash in the preliminaries and then moved up to first in the finals to claim a district championship in a time of 1:03.35. Abby Cochenour was district runner-up in the 1,600-meter run, finishing second in 5:52.75. That sent the senior twins on to the regional meet in one individual race each, as well as the 4x400-meter relay team.
The 4x100-, 4x200- and 4x400-meter relay teams all did well enough in the preliminaries to return for the finals.
The 4x100-meter team ran a season best, as did the 4x200-meter group. Both of those relays were completed by Alexis Clark, Shelby Cannady, Kiley Strong, and Audrey Nolan. The 4x100-meter crew wrapped up seventh in the finals, while the 4x200-meter group was sixth.
The 4x400-meter team of Addison Cochenour, Kiley Strong, Audrey Nolan and Abby Cochenour ran the preliminary race in 4:28.86, which placed them first overall. In the finals, they dropped to third, qualifying for regional action with a time of 4:31.49.
Morgan Hardin ran a season-best time in the 800-meter run, while Leslie Hardin had a season-best time in the 100-meter dash. Savanna Montgomery also had a season-best in the shot put.
On the boys side of the competition, Logan Salisbury ran a season-best in the 400-meter dash, 54.58, and finished fourth in the finals to qualify for regional action.
The 4x800-meter relay team of Garrett Cody, Brennen Slusher, Jace White and Neil Leist also had a season-best time of 9:25.57, finishing fourth to advance to the regional as well.
Garrett Cody provided sixth in the 800-meter run (2:11.6), while Jace White was ninth (2:16.62). Both of their times were season bests.
Kieran Young had three season-best performances in the 100-meter dash, 300-meter hurdles and the long jump. Charlie Williams joined him in the long jump and produced a season best as well. Senior Michael Cantrell had a season-best time in the 200-meter dash.
In other relays for the Eagles, the 4x100-meter team was eighth and the 4x200-meter team was seventh. Both of those relays were completed by Lance Barnett, Brennen Slusher, Tucker Leist, and Jace White.
The 4x400-meter team was fifth, just missing the regional cut. It was run by Lance Barnett, Brennen Slusher, Jace White and Logan Salisbury.
The Division III regional meet was held at Chillicothe Southeastern High School, which took place on May 25 and May 27.
Although they didn’t qualify for the state track and field meet, Eastern’s 4x400-meter relay team broke the school record once again for the final time of the season in regional competition. They have broken it multiple times throughout the season.
Abby Cochenour, Kiley Strong, Audrey Nolan and Addison Cochenour combined to run it in 4:26.60, which will be the group’s time posted on the record board inside Eastern High School.
Individually, Abby Cochenour finished seventh in the 1,600-meter run (5:47) to end her high school track and field career on the podium, while Addison Cochenour finished 12th in the 400-meter dash (1:04.72).
For the Eagles, Logan Salisbury was 12th in the 400-meter dash (55.37). Eastern’s 4x800-meter relay team of Garrett Cody, Neil Leist, Brennen Slusher and Jace White finished 14th in 9:25.57.
