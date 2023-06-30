Shockers Logo

With a week left before the upcoming Junior Legion baseball tournament the Waverly Post 142 Jr. Shockers built some momentum with a shutout victory against McArthur Post 303 Thursday evening.

Jamison Morton tossed a complete game, two hit shutout while the offense scored in five of the six innings as they defeated McArthur Post 303 10-0.


  

