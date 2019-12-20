Scoring struggles in the second and fourth quarter of Thursday night’s game at Portsmouth West sent the Eastern Lady Eagles home as the victims of a 68-47 loss.
The Lady Senators came out firing in the opening quarter of play, using scoring from three players to put up 19 points. Eastern countered with sophomore Abby Cochenour scoring 12 of the Lady Eagles’ 13 points. Andee Lester provided the other point from the line.
The second quarter saw Portsmouth West continue to put up points, outscoring Eastern 16-8 with five players providing buckets. The Lady Eagles had four points from Abby Cochenour and four from Lester. At the half, they trailed 35-21.
Coming out of the break, the Lady Eagles rallied to cut West’s lead down to single digits by outscoring the host 19-14. Abby Cochenour powered the EHS attack, providing 11 points, including three triples. Addison Cochenour added four more points, while Mackenzie Greene and Lester added two each. Eastern was within nine, 49-40, at the end of the frame.
The Lady Senators came surging back in the fourth quarter, outscoring the Lady Eagles 19-7 to take the game 68-47. Greene led Eastern with an old-fashioned three-point play, while Katie Newsome and Lester each had a basket.
Abby Cochenour finished with 27 points to lead all scorers. She was followed by Lester with nine points and Greene with five points.
For West, Cherlie Jo Howard led the way with 21 points, followed by Morgan Rigsby with 17 points and Eden Cline with 16 points.
Eastern (1-7 overall, 0-7 Southern Ohio Conference Division II) will be at Piketon for the Pike County Holiday Classic and will take on Waverly in the first round on Monday, Dec. 23 at 6 p.m. Western and Piketon will play in the second game that night. The consolation and championship games will be played at Piketon on Monday, Dec. 30.
