Saturday, July 30, was Atomic Speedway's "Back to School Night". Kids 18 and under had the opportunity to see the races for free with the Steel Block Late Model Series making an appearance at the track.
The full racecard included Ohio Heating 410 Sprints (23 entries), Kryptonite RaceCars Modifieds (15 entries), C&M Racing Equipment Sport Mods (29 entries), and Steel Block Late Model Series (17 entries).
The following paragraphs include a summary of results.
OHIO HEATING 410 SPRINTS
A Feature (25 Laps): 1. 99S-Skylar Gee[2]; 2. 59-Bryan Knuckles[1]; 3. 11C-Kory Crabtree[7]; 4. 83X-Nate Reeser[6]; 5. 84-Cale Stinson[10]; 6. 22B-Ryan Broughton[9]; 7. 1B-Keith Baxter[11]; 8. 99-Ryan Myers[12]; 9. 35R-Ron Blair[4]; 10. 17-Reece Saldana[8]; 11. 00H-Hunter Lynch[14]; 12. 7A-David Dickson[20]; 13. 1MC-Wayne McPeek[15]; 14. 4-Chris Smalley[18]; 15. 5M-Eric Martin[19]; 16. 21J-Jaylynn Montgomery[22]; 17. 40-Logan Fenton[17]; 18. 00A-Anthony Gaskins[23]; 19. 6-Gary Taylor[13]; 20. 22-Cole Duncan[3]; 21. 5J-Jake Hesson[5]; 22. 24-Lee Haskins[16]; 23. (DNS) 4X-Bradley Ashford
Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 22-Cole Duncan[2]; 2. 35R-Ron Blair[1]; 3. 59-Bryan Knuckles[4]; 4. 84-Cale Stinson[3]; 5. 6-Gary Taylor[5]; 6. 24-Lee Haskins[6]; 7. 5M-Eric Martin[7]; 8. 21J-Jaylynn Montgomery[8]
Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 11C-Kory Crabtree[1]; 2. 83X-Nate Reeser[2]; 3. 5J-Jake Hesson[3]; 4. 1B-Keith Baxter[4]; 5. 00H-Hunter Lynch[5]; 6. 40-Logan Fenton[6]; 7. 7A-David Dickson[7]; 8. 00A-Anthony Gaskins[8]
Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 99S-Skylar Gee[1]; 2. 22B-Ryan Broughton[2]; 3. 17-Reece Saldana[4]; 4. 99-Ryan Myers[3]; 5. 1MC-Wayne McPeek[5]; 6. 4-Chris Smalley[7]; 7. (DNS) 4X-Bradley Ashford
Qualifying (2 Laps): 1. 22-Cole Duncan, 00:11.411[5]; 2. 83X-Nate Reeser, 00:11.591[17]; 3. 22B-Ryan Broughton, 00:11.621[11]; 4. 35R-Ron Blair, 00:11.659[4]; 5. 11C-Kory Crabtree, 00:11.701[3]; 6. 99S-Skylar Gee, 00:11.744[12]; 7. 84-Cale Stinson, 00:11.760[16]; 8. 5J-Jake Hesson, 00:11.760[6]; 9. 99-Ryan Myers, 00:11.812[1]; 10. 59-Bryan Knuckles, 00:11.879[21]; 11. 1B-Keith Baxter, 00:12.009[18]; 12. 17-Reece Saldana, 00:12.036[9]; 13. 6-Gary Taylor, 00:12.051[15]; 14. 00H-Hunter Lynch, 00:12.052[13]; 15. 1MC-Wayne McPeek, 00:12.236[22]; 16. 24-Lee Haskins, 00:12.285[19]; 17. 40-Logan Fenton, 00:12.486[10]; 18. 4X-Bradley Ashford, 00:12.521[7]; 19. 5M-Eric Martin, 00:12.549[2]; 20. 7A-David Dickson, 00:12.661[20]; 21. 4-Chris Smalley, 00:12.825[8]; 22. 21J-Jaylynn Montgomery, 00:13.699[23]; 23. 00A-Anthony Gaskins, 00:13.850[14]
KRYPTONITE RACECARS MODIFIEDS
A Feature 1 (20 Laps): 1. 65-Jesse Wisecarver[5]; 2. 21X-Jason Montgomery[3]; 3. 52-Brian Whiteman[8]; 4. 99X-Dalton Chaney[10]; 5. 32-Chad Roush[7]; 6. 8-Dave Pinkerton[12]; 7. 99S-Seth Chaney[9]; 8. 18C-Miles Cook Jr[4]; 9. 20-Zack Newell[11]; 10. 99-CJ Kinneer[1]; 11. 44-Joe Hammond[13]; 12. 1-Kenny Johnson[2]; 13. 22-Spencer Flowers[6]; 14. (DNS) 109-Clark VanHouten; 15. (DNS) 9-Mike Foggin
Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 99-CJ Kinneer[2]; 2. 21X-Jason Montgomery[1]; 3. 65-Jesse Wisecarver[3]; 4. 32-Chad Roush[4]; 5. 99S-Seth Chaney[7]; 6. 20-Zack Newell[5]; 7. 44-Joe Hammond[6]; 8. (DNS) 109-Clark VanHouten
Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 1-Kenny Johnson[2]; 2. 18C-Miles Cook Jr[1]; 3. 22-Spencer Flowers[4]; 4. 52-Brian Whiteman[3]; 5. 99X-Dalton Chaney[5]; 6. 8-Dave Pinkerton[6]; 7. 9-Mike Foggin[7]
Qualifying (2 Laps): 1. 21X-Jason Montgomery, 00:14.674[4]; 2. 18C-Miles Cook Jr, 00:14.757[8]; 3. 99-CJ Kinneer, 00:14.777[1]; 4. 65-Jesse Wisecarver, 00:14.927[13]; 5. 52-Brian Whiteman, 00:15.024[2]; 6. 32-Chad Roush, 00:15.156[9]; 7. 22-Spencer Flowers, 00:15.292[14]; 8. 20-Zack Newell, 00:15.293[5]; 9. 99X-Dalton Chaney, 00:15.309[3]; 10. 8-Dave Pinkerton, 00:15.338[12]; 11. 1-Kenny Johnson, 00:15.679[7]; 12. 44-Joe Hammond, 00:15.679[11]; 13. 99S-Seth Chaney, 00:15.679[6]; 14. 9-Mike Foggin, 00:15.679[10]; 15. (DNS) 109-Clark VanHouten, 00:15.679
C&M RACING EQUIPMENT SPORT MODS
A Feature 1 (15 Laps): 1. 42A-Jamey Adams[2]; 2. 23-Bob Crace[1]; 3. 18C-Miles Cook Jr[4]; 4. 3P-Kyle Payne[3]; 5. 16-JD Broughton[7]; 6. 5-Landon Barker[10]; 7. 2-Austin Barker[11]; 8. H5-Hunter McCloud[14]; 9. 11S-Sterling Packer[8]; 10. 30 30-Camden Houser[9]; 11. 73-Tonka Harris[19]; 12. 711-Adam Jones[5]; 13. 9K-Kevin Wills[16]; 14. 62C-Jeff Conrad[12]; 15. X4-Shanon Davis[13]; 16. 17-Nick McNichols[20]; 17. 12-Joseph Buskirk[6]; 18. 33-Gary Park[15]; 19. 51A-Davey Akers[17]; 20. 23G-Bryston Guthrie[18]
B Feature 1 (10 Laps): 1. 51A-Davey Akers[1]; 2. 23G-Bryston Guthrie[10]; 3. 73-Tonka Harris[2]; 4. 17-Nick McNichols[4]; 5. 772-Joe Williams[11]; 6. 1*-caleb howard[7]; 7. 27-Chris Howison[6]; 8. 6M-Bill Malone[12]; 9. 56D-Bryant Dillon[5]; 10. 44N-Ethan Fout[3]; 11. 62-Brian Williams[8]
Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 23-Bob Crace[2]; 2. 711-Adam Jones[3]; 3. 30 30-Camden Houser[6]; 4. X4-Shanon Davis[4]; 5. 51A-Davey Akers[1]; 6. 56D-Bryant Dillon[8]; 7. 14-Jackson Robbins[5]; 8. 95-Chris Jenkins[7]
Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 42A-Jamey Adams[1]; 2. 12-Joseph Buskirk[2]; 3. 5-Landon Barker[3]; 4. H5-Hunter McCloud[5]; 5. 73-Tonka Harris[4]; 6. 27-Chris Howison[7]; 7. 23G-Bryston Guthrie[6]
Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 3P-Kyle Payne[1]; 2. 16-JD Broughton[2]; 3. 2-Austin Barker[4]; 4. 33-Gary Park[3]; 5. 44N-Ethan Fout[7]; 6. 1*-caleb howard[6]; 7. 772-Joe Williams[5]
Heat 4 (8 Laps): 1. 18C-Miles Cook Jr[1]; 2. 11S-Sterling Packer[4]; 3. 62C-Jeff Conrad[3]; 4. 9K-Kevin Wills[2]; 5. 17-Nick McNichols[5]; 6. 62-Brian Williams[7]; 7. 6M-Bill Malone[6]
Qualifying 1 (2 Laps): 1. 51A-Davey Akers, 00:15.333[6]; 2. 42A-Jamey Adams, 00:15.654[7]; 3. 3P-Kyle Payne, 00:15.802[29]; 4. 18C-Miles Cook Jr, 00:15.825[19]; 5. 23-Bob Crace, 00:15.829[9]; 6. 12-Joseph Buskirk, 00:15.980[8]; 7. 16-JD Broughton, 00:16.036[20]; 8. 9K-Kevin Wills, 00:16.039[12]; 9. 711-Adam Jones, 00:16.114[28]; 10. 5-Landon Barker, 00:16.134[2]; 11. 33-Gary Park, 00:16.302[17]; 12. 62C-Jeff Conrad, 00:16.304[15]; 13. X4-Shanon Davis, 00:16.426[27]; 14. 73-Tonka Harris, 00:16.453[22]; 15. 2-Austin Barker, 00:16.539[14]; 16. 11S-Sterling Packer, 00:16.587[13]; 17. 14-Jackson Robbins, 00:16.636[11]; 18. H5-Hunter McCloud, 00:16.667[10]; 19. 772-Joe Williams, 00:16.688[26]; 20. 17-Nick McNichols, 00:16.715[24]; 21. 30 30-Camden Houser, 00:16.846[23]; 22. 23G-Bryston Guthrie, 00:16.955[18]; 23. 1*-caleb howard, 00:17.013[16]; 24. 6M-Bill Malone, 00:17.210[25]; 25. 95-Chris Jenkins, 00:17.220[3]; 26. 27-Chris Howison, 00:17.232[1]; 27. 44N-Ethan Fout, 00:17.241[4]; 28. 62-Brian Williams, 00:17.500[21]; 29. 56D-Bryant Dillon, 00:17.579[5]
STEEL BLOCK LATE MODEL SERIES
A Feature (25 Laps): 1. 5M-Zach Milbee[1]; 2. S21-Seth Daniels[5]; 3. 34C-Pete Crum[7]; 4. C2-Corey DeLancey[3]; 5. 57-Aaron Carter[2]; 6. 144-Austin Seelig[10]; 7. 25-Jay Crum[15]; 8. 46-Chris Williams[13]; 9. 25J-Ted Johnson Jr[14]; 10. 14-Scott Wolfe[11]; 11. 43-Dustin Sprouse[9]; 12. 45-Chase Frohnapfel[8]; 13. 43M-Mike Sprouse[6]; 14. 90-Vern Lefevers[16]; 15. G5-Garet McCloud[4]; 16. (DNS) 81M-Matt Melvin; 17. (DNS) 316-Joe Brewer
Dash 1 (6 Laps): 1. 43M-Mike Sprouse; 2. 45-Chase Frohnapfel; 3. 144-Austin Seelig; 4. 316-Joe Brewer; 5. 25J-Ted Johnson Jr
Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 5M-Zach Milbee; 2. 57-Aaron Carter; 3. C2-Corey DeLancey; 4. G5-Garet McCloud
Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. S21-Seth Daniels; 2. 34C-Pete Crum; 3. 43-Dustin Sprouse; 4. 14-Scott Wolfe; 5. 46-Chris Williams; 6. 25-Jay Crum; 7. 90-Vern Lefevers
Qualifying (2 Laps): 1. 5M-Zach Milbee, 00:13.645[1]; 2. C2-Corey DeLancey, 00:14.207[6]; 3. G5-Garet McCloud, 00:14.234[3]; 4. 57-Aaron Carter, 00:14.321[14]; 5. S21-Seth Daniels, 00:14.355[12]; 6. 43M-Mike Sprouse, 00:14.502[11]; 7. 90-Vern Lefevers, 00:14.529[13]; 8. 45-Chase Frohnapfel, 00:14.541[9]; 9. 34C-Pete Crum, 00:14.562[5]; 10. 316-Joe Brewer, 00:14.741[7]; 11. 14-Scott Wolfe, 00:14.980[4]; 12. 144-Austin Seelig, 00:15.185[17]; 13. 25-Jay Crum, 00:15.214[8]; 14. 81M-Matt Melvin, 00:15.280[16]; 15. 46-Chris Williams, 00:15.294[2]; 16. 25J-Ted Johnson Jr, 00:15.886[15]; 17. 43-Dustin Sprouse, 00:17.949[10]
