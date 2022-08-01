Atomic Speedway logo

Saturday, July 30, was Atomic Speedway's "Back to School Night". Kids 18 and under had the opportunity to see the races for free with the Steel Block Late Model Series making an appearance at the track. 

The full racecard included Ohio Heating 410 Sprints (23 entries), Kryptonite RaceCars Modifieds (15 entries), C&M Racing Equipment Sport Mods (29 entries), and Steel Block Late Model Series (17 entries). 

