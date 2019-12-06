After starting the season out with three non-league contests, the Piketon Lady Redstreaks opened up Scioto Valley Conference action hosting Southeastern Thursday. The Redstreaks fell to the Panthers by a 47-32 tally.
The Redstreaks trailed 17-11 after a fast-paced first quarter where Jazz Lamerson and Addie Johnson scored four points each. Ava Little hit a three to open the second quarter to cut the Panther lead 17-14, but Southeastern answered on a 6-0 run forcing Piketon to call a timeout with 5:19 to go in the second. Southeastern would take a 31-19 lead to the locker room.
“We knew coming in that Southeastern was going to be very physical. They’re a good shooting and rebounding team, so we worked on that all week using our bodies to box out. But until you get into the game ... we’re so young. So until they experience it themselves, they’re not going to quite get it until someone goes over their back and gets a rebound or pushes them and gets a rebound,” said Redstreak head coach Brett Coreno.
“I was pleased with their effort tonight. I thought offensively we had too many turnovers on offense where we had some looks and either didn’t see the looks or were playing with the ball a little too much on top, but overall I was pleased with their effort.”
The Redstreaks were held to three points in the third quarter as Southeastern held a 41-22 advantage. Piketon battled in the fourth quarter outscoring the Panthers 10-6 but fell to the Panthers 47-32.
For much of the young Redstreaks roster it was the first of many physical SVC games that will be played.
“The SVC is a more experienced league and we’re the most inexperienced team in the league, but no one’s going to feel sorry for you. You have to go out there and battle and get better everyday. I told the girls I was proud of them tonight, but that doesn’t mean you don’t get better the next day. You have to get better everyday in practice and learn from what we did not do in the game and correct it for the next one,” said Coreno.
“We got some good looks. I thought as the game went on their (Southeastern’s) physicality took over. They were pushing us around in there and bumping us on our shots, which weren’t fouls. It was just a varsity game, and it kind of threw us off. It’s the first game of many, and we’ll get after it tomorrow.”
The Redstreaks shot 12-of-36 from the field including a pair of triples and brought down 22 rebounds. The Streaks also forced 10 Panther turnovers. Jazz Lamerson led the Streaks scoring a team high eight points. Ava Little and Addie Johnson each scored six points along with a pair of rebounds. Bailey Vulgamore provided seven points and six rebounds. Ally Ritchie also chipped in by scoring five points and seven rebounds.
Next up for the Redstreaks is a road game as they travel to Unioto for another conference battle on Tuesday at Unioto with junior varsity action starting at 5 p.m.
SEHS - 17 14 10 6 - 47
PHS - 11 8 3 10 - 32
SOUTHEASTERN (47) — Sierra Mitten 0 0 0-0 0, Grace Wireman 1 0 0-0 2, Audrey Scott 1 0 0-0 2, Brooke McCown 0 0 0-0 0, Cidney Huff 1 0 0-0 2, Alexis Bailes 2 0 0-0 4, Reagan Ruby 1 0 0-0 2, Macie Graves 5 1 2-2 15, Skylar Hice 8 0 6-11 22, TOTALS 18 1 8-15 47.
PIKETON (32) — Kennedy Jenkins 0 0 0-0 0, Jazz Lamerson 3 0 2-2 8, Ally Ritchie 1 0 3-7 5, Ava Little 1 1 1-2 6, Bailey Vulgamore 2 1 0-0 7, Addison Johnson 3 0 0-2 6, TOTALS 10 2 6-13 32.
