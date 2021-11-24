With most of the varsity roster back and some new additions joining the varsity ranks, the Western Indians believe they are going to enjoy a very successful year on the hardwood.
Western lost two senior starters to graduation from last year’s team, including Colton Montgomery and Riley Beekman.
A core group of seniors — Noah Whitt, Kolten Miller and Reed Brewster — return after starting throughout their junior year and serving as captains.
“I’ve been coaching for 20 years and it might be the first time I’ve ever had the same three captains for two straight years. It’s nice to have those three guys back,” said Western Head Boys Basketball Coach Doug Williams.
Behind them, Gavin Myers and Sean Kerns were the first two players off the bench. They return as seniors as well.
“We’ve added Chase Carter from Eastern. He already lived in our district, but was attending Eastern. Chase will give us a presence in the post,” said Williams. “We’ve also added two freshmen to our varsity roster, Kam Janes and Drew Haggy. Drew is very advanced for a freshman.”
The upcoming schedule is full of highlights for the team and the Latham community.
“Nov. 27 is our first home game (against Southeastern). We’re doing a Matt Orin Night (Western teacher and referee/official who passed away at the start of the school year). All of the money we raise that night will go into his daughter’s scholarship fund,” said Williams. “We’re going to retire his officiating jersey out in our hallway.”
Western will be hosting a SOC (Southern Ohio Conference)-SVC (Scioto Valley Conference) Tip-Off, a two-night round robin event on Nov. 30 and Dec. 1. It features two other Pike County teams, Piketon (SVC) and Eastern (SOC II), along with Ross County opponent Huntington (SVC). On Nov. 30, Eastern and Huntington will play on the Western High School court at 6 p.m., followed by Piketon and Western at 8 p.m.
“That night is our Hall of Fame night recognizing our 2016 regional boys basketball team,” said Williams. “It works out perfectly, because Kyle Miller and some of his Piketon coaching staff were coaching here at Western during that time, along with some of my staff. Bryce Brewster (2017 graduate who was on the 2016 regional team) is helping as a coach at Huntington, and he will be here as well.”
Those four teams will return to action Wednesday evening with Eastern and Piketon squaring off at 6 p.m., followed by Western and Huntington at 8 p.m.
“That weekend when we play Paint Valley here (on Dec. 4), we will be retiring the jerseys of Kaylee Helton and Jeremy McLeod,” said Williams.
Two other special nights are planned for future games honoring contributions to Western’s baseball and softball programs.
As far as play on the court, the Indians are looking to contend for the Southern Ohio Conference Division I title.
“Everybody is picking Notre Dame to win. They return more than anybody else. They added a player from Valley, and another player who had gone to Greenup came back to Notre Dame. We beat them twice last year, so we will be disappointed if we’re not at least competing for the title,” said Williams.
“You are always excited for the future with a good team. It is fun going into a season when you know you are a talented team. But in my years of experience, when you know you’re going to be good, there’s a lot of extra pressure you put on yourself. Hopefully everybody stays healthy and COVID stays away.”
