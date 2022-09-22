On Saturday, Sept. 17, a number of local cross country teams ran in the annual Beaver Eastern Invitational at the school campus. Pike County representatives in that invite included hosting Eastern, along with Waverly and Western.
HS BOYS
In the high school boys race, Jackson claimed the team title with a score of 40, followed by Oak Hill (63), Waverly (78), Wheelersburg (105), Northwest (136), Valley (166), Portsmouth (167), Western (204) and Symmes Valley (242). Individually, Waverly senior Mitch Green claimed the win, finishing the course in 16:44.
For Waverly behind Green’s win were Max Monroe (12th, 19:36), Carson Kittaka (13th, 19:42), Sam Walsh (25th, 20:41), Dallas Downs (27th, 21:05), Frankie Fashbaugh (28th, 21:16), and Hudson Cook (45th, 25:43).
For Eastern, Aiden Werner was second overall in 17:08.7, followed by Garrett Cody (eighth, 18:42.9) and Jubal Bevins (51st, 23:10).
For the Western Indians, Michael Bennett led the way by finishing 30th (21:38). He was followed by Tyler Kerns (34th, 22:14), Luke Smith (42nd, 24:35), Jordan Perry (44th, 25:41) and Holden Iseman (54th, 29:65).
HS GIRLS
In the high school girls race, Wheelersburg took the team title with 23 points, followed by Waverly with 33 and Northwest with 78. Wheelersburg senior Amanda Salmons was the individual race winner, finishing in a time of 21:06.
For Waverly, freshman Mallory Roberts finished second overall in 21:53, followed by Ava Robertson (fifth, 23:29), Hadlee Cisco (sixth, 23:33), Olivia Russell (ninth, 24:35), Julia Clark (11th, 25:26), Carly Dixon (14th, 27:49) and Kaleigh Ficken (19th, 33:31).
Eastern was one of 10 schools that did not have a complete team. For the Lady Eagles, Josie Ware finished 24th (26:56.7), and Christene Eing was 36th (32:26.2).
JH BOYS
In the junior high boys race, Jackson claimed the team title with a total of 55 points, followed by Wheelersburg (66), Northwest (69), Eastern (103) and Valley (106). Individually, Jackson’s Deegan Evans won the race in a time of 12:00.6.
Leading Eastern to a fourth place finish was Dawson Cody, who was ninth (13:04.8). He was followed by teammates Landen Durham (15th, 13:24.8), Storm Jennings (17th, 13:34.7), Evan Hines (23rd, 14:07.2) and Aiden Lykins (48th, 16:46.3).
Waverly and Western both had two runners competing. For Waverly, Slade McGraw finished 14th (13:23.9), and Austin Ward was 58th (32:16). For Western, Wyatt McClay was 47th (16:44) and Zander Thurman was 52nd (19:27).
JH GIRLS
Just two schools had complete teams competing in the junior high girls race. Oak Hill took the win with a team score of 27 points, edging Green with 29 points. Oak Hill’s Addy Brown was the individual race winner in a time of 13:46.
In all, runners from 12 teams competed. Both Eastern and Waverly were one runner short of having a complete team.
For Eastern, Haylie Daniels led the charge, crossing the line fourth in 14:43.9). She was followed by Lilly Durham (seventh, 15:27), Kelly Wolford (34th, 20:20.4), and Emilee Dunlap (39th, 19:44).
For Waverly, Paisley Turner led the way, finishing third in 14:01.4. She was followed by Madison Legg (20th, 17:38.7), Karis McClintoc (29th, 18:57.2), and Emma Lansing (30th, 19:44).
