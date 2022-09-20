CEDARVILLE, Ohio — The University of Rio Grande women’s cross country team finished 20th overall among the 33 scoring teams at Friday night’s All-Ohio Championships, hosted by Cedarville University at the Elvin R. King Cross Country Course.

The RedStorm finished with 576 points in the 5K race, which included teams from all three divisions of the NCAA and NAIA.

