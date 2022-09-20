CEDARVILLE, Ohio — The University of Rio Grande women’s cross country team finished 20th overall among the 33 scoring teams at Friday night’s All-Ohio Championships, hosted by Cedarville University at the Elvin R. King Cross Country Course.
The RedStorm finished with 576 points in the 5K race, which included teams from all three divisions of the NCAA and NAIA.
Rio was 10th out of 14 schools in the NCAA DII/NAIA division.
Cedarville won the team title with 17 points, while the University of Dayton (53 pts.) and Walsh University (131 pts.) rounded out the top three.
The race, which was run under the lights for the first time in its history, included 334 runners.
Rio Grande’s top individual finishes came from freshmen Amarissa Kerns (Lancaster, OH) and Olivia Cisco (Waverly, OH), who finished 73rd and 74th, respectively.
Kerns crossed the finish line in a time of 19:32.1, just four one-hundreth of a second quicker than her teammate.
Others representing the RedStorm included sophomore Jayden Roach (Baltimore, OH), who was 183rd in a time of 21:15; sophomore Abrielle Kerns (Lancaster, OH), who finished 195th in a time of 21:25; freshman Kaylor Offenberger (Waterford, OH), who was 283rd after crossing in 23:46; and freshman Natalie Brammer (Wheelersburg, OH), who placed 310th in a time of 26:01.
Cedarville’s Alayna Ackley had the top individual finish with a time of 17:38.
Rio Grande returns to action on Saturday when it hosts the annual Patty Forgey Invitational.
The collegiate women’s race — the fifth of six races in the event — is scheduled to get underway at 12:30 p.m.
