Note: The 2023 Southern Ohio Conference track and field meet was held on Tuesday, May 9 and Thursday, May 11 at Green High School at the new facility. The Southeast District meet was held on Tuesday at 4 p.m. at Washington Court House and Saturday at 10 a.m.
Going into the first day, May 9, we knew we had a challenge ahead. Wheelersburg and Minford appeared strong when we saw them earlier in the year. But the first days have been good to us in the past, so we were looking forward to this challenge.
We did dig ourselves a bit of a hole, but we didn’t think it was unsurmountable. Valley came out extremely strong in the field events, which truly helped us a little. They scored 61 points for the overall lead on day one, Minford had 45, Wheelersburg 36, and we had 25.5.
We scored those points this way: Mitch Green ran away with the 3200-meter run, winning with a time of 9:59.78. The second place runner, Oak Hill’s Walker Fowble, was 11:02.6! This placed Mitch on the First Team All-SOC II. Logan Long had a good night, doubling up with third in the discus at 140-feet, 9-inches and sixth in the shot put at 43-8 3/4. The third in discus made him Second Team All SOC II.
One of the biggest surprises of the first night came in the high jump where Blayse Jones and Blake Osborne came in seeded ninth and 10th. But personal bests (PBs) out of both raised them to sixth and a tie for eighth with Blayse going 5-6 and Blake finishing at 5-4. This was one of the two double placings for the evening, something we discussed as being important, along with performing better than their previous best, which both accomplished here. The other double which has been this way most of the year, Jake Schader added a seventh in the discus, 129-3, to go with Logan’s placement!
Rounding out our scoring on that first day was the 4x800-meter relay team. They ran a PB of 9:31.8 for eighth place. This team consisted of Max Monroe, Carson Kittaka, Jeremiah Miller and Gavin Davis — three freshmen and a junior. They will continue to improve in the years ahead.
Wyatt Crabtree had a PB in the shot 40-3 1/2, breaking that 40-foot barrier finally! But he failed to make the finals.
We came into the second day, May 11, knowing everything had to go our way. After a good practice Wednesday, we had a good feeling! Minford and Wheelersburg were just too strong for our young team. Minford finished with 125 points and Wheelersburg also had 125. Yes, they were co-champions for the first time in SOC history. Plus we had a little hand in this; I’ll go into it a bit later. We ended up with 101.5, our biggest total of the year. It was the right time to do it, just not enough and put us third. Valley ended up with 79, which gave them the SOC Division I championship!
For starters, our scoring came from SOC Runner of the Year Mitch Green. He continued his dominance of the distance races, winning the 1,600-meter run in 4:39.68 and the 800-meter in 2:02.62. And to help secure the award, he was part of the winning 4x400-meter team with fellow seniors Wyatt Crabtree and Alex Stoller, along with freshman Carson Peters, who combined to run a 3:31.9. This is the race that influenced the tie between the co-champions. If Wheelersburg would have won, they would have won the outright championship, they ended up second to us by over three seconds! This win also propelled Wyatt, Alex and Carson to the First Team All-SOC with Mitch.
Alex Stoller had a strong night to go along with the 4x400-meter win. He picked up two seconds, the 400-meter dash (51.93), and the 200-meter dash (PB) 23.04, plus a third in the 100-meter dash in 11.5 seconds. It was a great meet for one of our senior leaders.
We had a couple of fourth place finishes: Blake Osborne in the 110-meter high hurdles, and the 4x100-meter relay team of Wyatt, Sebastian Billasano, Blake Osborne, and Carson Peters. That group ran a PB of 46.38. They have a strong chance of making the finals of districts, with cleaner exchanges.
One of our goals is to place more in the top half of the places than the bottom half of the places. As you will see, we didn’t accomplish this; we had 10 in the top half, 11 in the bottom half. To add to this, we had four more double placings on day two to add to the two we had on day one. It still was not enough to win big meets!
To continue our scoring, we picked up three more sixth place finishes, Carson Peters, doubled us up in the 200-meter dash (24.33) joining Alex Stoller. For a freshman, Carson Peters had a big day; the future looks bright for this young athlete. Carson Kittaka ran a PB 46.29 in the 300-meter hurdles. Right behind him in those 300-meters was Carson Moore went 48.61 for seventh for another double placing.
The 4x200-meter relay got our last sixth place. The team consisted of Wyatt, Sebastian, Blayse, and Dillon Glass.
We had one other seventh place finish. It was Blayse Jones in the 110m high hurdles. We are still waiting on him to break through in this event; he’s so close!
We had one other eighth place finish. Freshman Max Monroe ran a PB in the 1600-meter race in 5:02.57. He’s getting closer and closer to the sub five minute mark.
One thing we like to see is PBs (Personal Bests); we had 11 total in this meet. Out of the scoring but recording PBs were Max Monroe and Dillon Glass. Monroe’s was in the 800-meter run, going 2:14.58. That moved him up five places from his seeding, which put him ninth, and took over nine seconds off, which was a big one. Dillon Glass picked up another one in the 400-meter dash winning his heat in 56.8, and landing him 10th.
All and all, as much as we wanted to win, when you see athletes performing better than best, you can’t ask for more. And to have an influence on the overall results, plus four First Team All-SOC, and one Second Team All-SOC, and the SOC Runner of the Year, it was a pretty satisfying meet for the coaches.
Now we prepare for our postseason, where placing takes precedence over times. It takes the top four to advance! We are looking for those athletes that have the desire to compete at the state level. We’ve had numerous in the past. Who will rise up this year?
