Note: The 2023 Southern Ohio Conference track and field meet was held on Tuesday, May 9 and Thursday, May 11 at Green High School at the new facility. The Southeast District meet was held on Tuesday at 4 p.m. at Washington Court House and Saturday at 10 a.m.

Going into the first day, May 9, we knew we had a challenge ahead. Wheelersburg and Minford appeared strong when we saw them earlier in the year. But the first days have been good to us in the past, so we were looking forward to this challenge.


Recipe of the Day

Tags

Recommended for you

Recipe of the Day

Load comments