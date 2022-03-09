Traveling from rural Pike County along the Appalachian Highway to the campus of Ohio University on Tuesday night, there was plenty of reading material along the way.
Green, white and black signs were spaced out along the 70-mile section of roadway with the names of Western boys basketball players and cheerleaders ahead of their Division IV regional semifinal game against the Valley Indians. There were also signs with encouraging words of support and decorations such as balloons and glitter.
With COVID-19 restrictions in place across all Ohio basketball courts last season, it was not a normal year for anyone. So when the 2021-2022 season began, fans slowly began to return.
"Without the community behind our backs, we couldn't make it this far," said Western senior basketball player Kolten Miller. "The (student) pep section is great, it's always great, and our fans will do whatever they can for us. At the beginning of the season, there weren't as many fans, but we still had a good crowd. But now you can see that the community is so proud of us, and they're going to come support us through everything."
Looking into the stands at the Convocation Center Tuesday night, Western's fans were in force, as well as other fans and players from other Pike County schools.
"We've had three pep rallies in the past two weeks for each game. We've had two student body pep rallies and one community pep rally where people all around our school district came out," said Western senior Noah Whitt. "You could tell that everyone was excited, and they were gonna fill the stands. The student section was awesome tonight. It's really easy to play on a court that you've never played on before when you have a bunch of people cheering you on like it is a home game."
In a small community, the Western school system serves as a hub.
"It's easy to sell blue-collar and sell the underdog in Latham. Everybody in Pike County knows where Latham is, and it's down on its luck. People are excited about boys basketball there, because that's pretty much all we have," said Western coach Doug Williams.
"For the community to be here (in Athens) tonight on a Tuesday night, it was just awesome. For me as a coach, I like to win. But to see all of those people at the pep rally the other day and see how excited the kids are is just awesome."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.