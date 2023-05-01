Lambert-Tackett relay

Waverly’s Aerian Tackett takes the handoff from teammate Leah Lambert in the 4x100-meter relay at the Piketon Invitational on April 4. The Waverly relay teams have been finishing at or near the top of their races throughout the season.

 Julie Billings/News Watchman

Collecting more hardware in midweek track and field meets, the Waverly Lady Tigers captured runner-up honors at the Northwest Mohawk Classic on April 25 and then did the same at the Vinton County Invitational on Thursday, April 27.

More specifics on each meet are included in the following sections.


