Waverly’s Aerian Tackett takes the handoff from teammate Leah Lambert in the 4x100-meter relay at the Piketon Invitational on April 4. The Waverly relay teams have been finishing at or near the top of their races throughout the season.
Collecting more hardware in midweek track and field meets, the Waverly Lady Tigers captured runner-up honors at the Northwest Mohawk Classic on April 25 and then did the same at the Vinton County Invitational on Thursday, April 27.
More specifics on each meet are included in the following sections.
April 25 @ NW
At the Mohawk Classic Invitational, the Lady Tigers finished second out of 16 teams, finishing behind only Wheelersburg.
The 4x400 relay team of Mallory Roberts, Olivia Russell, Sadie Royster and Paige O’Bryant wrapped up the meet with the lone race win, securing first with a of 4:35.7.
Waverly piled up five placements in the distance races. In the 1,600-meter run, Mallory Roberts recorded second (5:57.26) and Hadlee Cisco secured fourth (6:03.33). In the 3200-meter run, Ava Robertson secured second (13:47.02), while Carly Dixon was seventh (15:54.01). Quinn Shaffer provided the lone placement in the 800-meter run, taking sixth (2:56.91).
Olivia Russell provided the lone individual sprint placement in the 400-meter dash (1:09.08) by crossing the line fourth. Leah Walters was eighth in the 300-meter hurdles (59.45).
In field events, Paige O’Bryant cleared 4-feet, 8-inches in the high jump for third and then leaped 14-7 1/2 in the long jump for fourth. Katy Helton added third in the shot put with a heave of 30-2.
In other relays, the 4x100 group of Leah Lambert, Morgan Crabtree, Avery Nathan, and Aerian Tackett brought home second place (55.25). The 4x200 meter crew of Aerian Tackett, Avery Nathan, Sadie Royster and Paige O’Bryant secured third (1:59.25), while the 4x800-meter team of Quinn Shaffer, Ava Robertson, Hadlee Cisco, and Liv Russell was third (11:16.17) as well.
April 27 @ VC
The Lady Tigers secured runner-up honors again at the Vinton County Invitational, finishing with 109 points, just five points away from Jackson’s win of 114. In all, 12 teams produced scores.
Freshman Paige O’Bryant led the charge individually, placing in four different events. O’Bryant won the 200-meter dash in 27.51 seconds, improving upon her seeded time of 27.6. Teammate Aerian Tackett joined her and finished seventh (29.35). O’Bryant also improved upon her 100-meter dash time, securing second in 13.09 seconds. Teammate Morgan Crabtree joined her and claimed eighth (13.89).
In field events, O’Bryant cleared 4-8 in the high jump for second, while Leah Lambert secured fourth at 4-6. In the long jump, O’Bryant landed fourth with a distance of 14-10, improving upon her seed of 14-7.
Freshman Mallory Roberts won the 1,600-meter run in 5:54.16 and shaved nearly 12 seconds off her seeded time in the process. Ava Robertson joined her in the race, securing fifth (6:31.72), while cutting nine seconds off her seeded time. Later, Roberts wrapped up third in the 800-meter run (2:43.73). Hadlee Cisco secured second in the 3,200-meter run (12:56.57), cutting 23 seconds off her seeded time.
In additional running placements, Leah Lambert ran for fifth in the 100-meter hurdles (18.54) and then improved her placement in the 300-meter race (52.86). Sadie Royster was sixth in the 400-meter dash (1:08.02).
Katy Helton completed the field event placers by landing sixth in the shot put with a throw of 26-9.
In relays, The 4x100-meter crew of Avery Nathan, Morgan Crabtree, Rachel Remy and Aerian Tackett were edged into second in 54.96 seconds. The winning team from Jackson took first in 54.72.
In other relays, the 4x800-meter team of Hadlee Cisco, Olivia Russell, Quinn Shaffer and Mallory Roberts finished second (11:09.57). The 4x200-meter group of Aerian Tackett, Rachel Remy, Avery Nathan and Sadie Royster took third (1:59.25). The 4x400-meter team of Leah Lambert, Mallory Roberts, Rachel Remy and Sadie Royster wrapped up fifth in 4:43.94.
Up next
The Waverly Lady Tigers will wrap up regular season competition at the Miami Trace Invitational on Thursday, May 4.
