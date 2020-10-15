As a regular qualifier for the Division II district golf tournament, the Piketon Redstreaks wrapped up their season in competition at Crown Hill on Wednesday, Oct. 7.
In Division II district play this year, only one team and one individual could advance to the state tournament, out of the 10 teams and 59 total competitors present. The team winner was Gallia Academy, which claimed the sectional crown in the 18-hole competition with a team score of 341, two strokes ahead of runner-up Fairland (343) and three ahead of Fairfield Union (344). The individual qualifier and match medalist was Wheelersburg's Trevin Mault, who carded a 74 (39, 35) to advance to state.
The Piketon Redstreaks finished eighth overall as a team with a score of 386. They were led by junior Logan Cummins, who finished at 82 (41, 41) to tie for sixth individually with Oak Hill's Kameron Maple. Tying for 47th at 101 were sophomores Christian Horn (54, 47) and Owen Armstrong (53, 48) along with Wheelersburg's Levi Kidd (48, 53). Gabe Dettwiller was 50th at 102 (50, 52), followed by teammate Chance Skaggs in 51st at 103 (49, 54). Piketon will lose seniors Chance Skaggs and Jesse Barlow to graduation.
When the 2020 Scioto Valley Conference golf honors were announced, four Redstreaks found themselves on the All-Scioto Valley Conference Golf Team — Logan Cummins, Owen Armstrong, Christian Horn, and Jesse Barlow — and another was tabbed Honorable Mention — Gabe Dettwiller.
Unioto won the league title, followed by the runner-up Redstreaks. Southeastern senior Joel Richendollar was the SVC Golfer of the Year.
Their rankings follow by school, grade, name, average and strokes:
2020 All-SVC Golf Team
1. Southeastern senior Joel Richendollar - 41.57/291
2. Unioto freshman Charlie Lewis - 42.00/294
3. Piketon junior Logan Cummins - 42.29/296
4T. Westfall senior Jack Latham - 42.57/298
4T. Unioto sophomore Braxton Platt - 42.57/298
6. Southeastern junior Aaron Evans - 42.71/299
7. Piketon sophomore Owen Armstrong - 43.14/302
8. Unioto junior Jace Tucker - 43.71/306
9. Adena sophomore Davis Kerns - 45.14/316
10. Piketon sophomore Christian Horn - 45.29/317
11T. Piketon senior Jesse Barlow - 45.43/318
11T. Zane Trace sophomore Josh DeLong - 45.43/318
13T. Zane Trace sophomore Henry Zitzelberger - 46.00/322
13T. Westfall senior Jose Kern - 46.00/322
15. Unioto senior Emily Lott - 46.71/327
2020 All-SVC Honorable Mention
1. Adena freshman Sydney Ater - 48.29/338
2. Huntington junior Dayland Thomas - 58.57/410
3. Paint Valley junior Emma Winland - 48.86/342
4. Piketon sophomore Gabe Dettwiller - 48.43/339
5. Southeastern freshman Brayden Popp - 47.29/331
6. Unioto junior Cameron Spriggs - 48.57/340
7. Westfall freshman Jasiah Story - 50.86/356
8. Zane Trace senior Jonathan Folk - 54.43/381
