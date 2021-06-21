It may have taken a little time, but the Waverly Post 142 Senior Shockers recorded their first win with a 5-0 victory over the Troy Bombers in the annual Hillsboro Wood Bat Tournament on Friday.
It wasn't until the sixth inning when the Shockers broke through, scoring all five runs.
Dakota Secrest came up with a one-out hit to start the rally. Then Derek Eblin reached safely on an error. Easton Lansing followed with an RBI hit to get Secrest home and break the deadlock. Roger Woodruff had the next RBI single with Lansing getting to third. Woodruff stole second and then they both scored when Logan Maynard delivered the next hit. Maynard reached second on the throw and used his speed to score when Hunter Edwards singled to right, 5-0.
An error and a walk gave the Bombers some hope in the bottom of the sixth. But a fly ball to Levi Coriell in right field became a double play when Coriell fired the ball to Derek Eblin at first, bringing the game to an end.
Dakota Secrest got the win for the Shockers in relief of starter Roger Woodruff. Secrest didn't allow a hit or a run in 1-1/3 innings, striking out one and walking one. Woodruff allowed five hits and no runs over four and two-thirds innings, striking out six and walking one.
"Woody gave us a solid effort on the mound for his first start this summer. Dakota came in and locked it down for us," said Waverly coach Jonathan Teeters. "Easton Lansing and Logan Maynard each came up big for us at the plate."
Maynard finished 2-for-3 with two RBIs, one stolen base, and a run. Hunter Edwards was also 2-for-3 with an RBI and a pair of stolen bases. Woodruff and Lansing both went 1-for-3 with a run and an RBI.
The Shockers returned to action on Sunday and suffered a 2-1 loss to Piqua Post 184.
Piqua scored twice in the opening inning after filling the bases with no outs. The Shockers settled in and didn't give up any more runs. But it continued to be a defensive battle.
Post 142 was able to crack the scoreboard in the top of the seventh inning. Dakota Secrest led off with a single, The next two batters went down on strikeouts. Secrest managed to get to second on a passed ball and later scored on a fielder's choice by Wyatt Cluxon, 2-1. A groundout brought the game to an end.
Secrest finished 2-for-3 from the plate. Alex Boles was 1-for-3. Boles also started on the hill, throwing three innings and suffering the loss. Levi Coriell, Jerrod Tackett, and Mason Ratcliff each pitched one inning in relief.
"That was a good ball game," said Coach Teeters. "Although we came out on the wrong end of it, I am proud of the hustle and mentality we played with today."
The Shockers are 1-7 (0-2 SCOL) and hosted Athens on Tuesday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.