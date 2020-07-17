Winning three out of five games heading into this weekend’s American Legion baseball tournament, the Waverly Post 142 Senior Shockers hope to put together a nice run to end the season.
The South Central Ohio League tournament will be played at Joseph W. Hoffman Field in Mary Lou Patton Park in Chillicothe. The teams participating include Chillicothe Post 757, the hosting team, Waverly Post 142, Hillsboro Post 129, and Portsmouth Post 23. The teams organized their own schedules and tournaments this season since the American Legion opted not to conduct an official 2020 season due to coronavirus/COVID-19 fears nationwide.
On Saturday, July 11, the Shockers hosted their annual Veterans Appreciation game, giving veterans in attendance the opportunity to throw out ceremonial first pitches. That double-header was played at the Waverly High School field where the team could use the public address system to announce the veterans. Post 142 ended up winning a pair of high-scoring games, 12-10 and 10-8, over Hillsboro.
“It is always a special day for us when we have our annual Veterans Appreciation game,” said Waverly coach Jonathan Teeters. “We appreciate the sacrifice, commitment, and service to this great country we live in.”
In the first game, it took a come-from-behind effort to win 12-10 over Hillsboro.
The Shockers took the initial lead in the opening inning, scoring a run after Weston Roop worked a one-out walk, went to third on a double from Kannon Pack, and came home on a groundout from Derek Eblin. Hillsboro knotted the contest with an answering run in the top of the second. Then Post 129 piled on three runs in the third inning and four more in the fourth to go up 8-1.
Waverly responded with a seven-run outburst in the home half of the fourth inning that included the Shockers drawing six free passes to base with five walks and a hit batsman. Roop produced the first hit, Roger Woodruff added a two-RBI single, and Jacob Mathews had an RBI-hit as well. By the time Hillsboro recorded the third out in the inning, the contest was tied 8-0.
Post 129 retook the lead with a pair of runs in the top of the fifth inning. Once again, the Shockers answered, countering with four more runs to take the 12-10 lead and hold it the rest of the way. Jake Thornsberry had an RBI-single to highlight that frame for Waverly.
“I’m very proud of our team,” said Teeters. “We showed a lot of fight coming back from that deficit.”
For Post 142, Lane Mettler went 1-for-3 from the plate to produce three RBIs. Eblin also had three RBIs and scored twice. Pack finished 2-for-2 with a double and a run. Woodruff added two RBIs in a 1-for-4 performance that included a pair of runs. He also stole one base.
Mason Ratcliff (2-2) picked up the win on the mound in relief. In 2.2 innings of work, he gave up just two hits and struck out two batters.
In the second game of the day, Waverly also won by two, although each team scored two less runs, 10-8. It also took an extra inning to decide. The Shockers became the visitors on the scoreboard for the second game of the day, while Hillsboro was consider the home team.
Post 142 blasted off to an early lead with four runs in the top of the opening inning. Jake Thornsberry started the hitting with a leadoff double. The bases filled quickly with Kannon Pack drawing a walk and Derek Eblin adding a single. Then Lane Mettler doubled to score Thornsberry and Pack. Easton Lansing provided a sacrifice fly to plate Eblin before Woodruff singled to score Mettler, 4-0.
Hillsboro countered with two runs in the bottom of the first inning and another in the top of the second to cut that lead down to one, 4-3.
Waverly extended its lead once again in the top of the fourth inning with three more runs on a two-out rally. Thornsberry produced a single and Roop worked a walk, setting the table for Kannon Pack to deliver a three-run bomb over the fence, 7-3.
Post 129 trimmed the lead again with a pair of runs in the bottom of the fifth inning to make the score 7-5.
Once again, the Shockers showed some power at the plate, as Roger Woodruff delivered a crucial solo home run in the top of the seven inning. It proved necessary to keep the Shockers from losing the game on a walkoff, as Hillsboro produced three runs in the home half to tie the contest at 8-8.
Taking the lead for good, Waverly added two final runs in the top of the eighth inning. Thornsberry reached base on an error, and Pack was intentionally walked after Roop provided a sacrifice to move Thornsberry to second. Thornsberry took third on a wild pitch before Eblin delivered a hard hit ball that was misplayed. That error allowed Thornsberry and Pack to both score, 10-8.
Post 129 was able to get two runners to base in the bottom of the eighth, but neither could cross the plate, bringing the game to an end.
Pack led the way in RBIs with three, going 1-for-2 from the plate with his home run. He scored two other times. Woodruff was 2-for-4 with his home run and had two RBIs. Ben Flanders also finished 2-for-3, while Thornsberry was 2-for-5. Mettler also had two RBIs.
Roop picked up the win in 3.1 innings of relief, giving up three runs on four hits, while striking out two and walking two.
With those two victories, the Shockers improved to 11-7 overall and 4-1 in the South Central Ohio League.
On Monday, the Shockers traveled to Jackson squared off against Post 81, dropping the contest 5-1.
Waverly’s lone run came in the second inning after J.T. Barnett came up with a two-out single and scored on a misplayed pop-up to right field from Jake Thornsberry.
Post 81 fought back with four runs in the home half of the inning to take control and added an additional run in the fourth inning to seal the 5-1 win.
From the plate, Barnett finished 1-for-2 with a run. He also started and suffered the pitching loss. Ben Flanders, Michael Goodman and Kannon Pack each had a single as well.
On Wednesday night, the Shockers traveled to Chillicothe to square off with Post 757, dropping the contest 9-3.
The Colts scored all nine runs before the Shockers could crack the scoreboard. Chillicothe plated six runs in the second inning, all of which came with two outs. They took advantage of two Post 142 errors to add runs. Two more runs came after a pair of walks in the third inning. Then Post 757 added its final run in the fifth to go up 9-0.
Waverly broke through in the top of the sixth inning, as Michael Goodman and Kannon Pack both singled and scored to trim the lead to 9-2.
In the top of the seventh, Jacob Thornsberry drew a walk and scored on a double from Goodman. Weston Roop and Pack each drew walks to fill the bases before a strikeout brought the rally and game to a close in a 9-3 loss.
From the plate, Derek Eblin went 2-for-4 with two RBIs and a double. Goodman was also 2-for-4 with a double and one RBI. Pack was 2-for-3 with a run. Starting pitcher Lane Mettler was charged with the loss.
On Thursday night, the Shockers returned home to Piketon High School to take on the Meigs Big Stix, rolling to a 13-6 conquest.
From the start, it looked to be a high scoring game. The Shockers staked a 2-1 lead after the opening frame and pushed it to 3-2 at the end of two.
Post 142 really took off by producing seven runs in the bottom of the third inning. Jacob Mathews started the hard hitting session by blasting the ball over the center fielder’s head for a double. Logan Maynard entered as a pinch runner for Mathews, swiping third. Roger Woodruff walked and stole second, setting the table for J.T. Barnett to blast a triple and send Maynard and Woodruff home. Jake Thornsberry followed with a double over the fence, allowing Barnett to cruise home. Weston Roop had the final double of the inning to plate Thornsberry, 7-2. The scoring didn’t end though.
Kannon Pack drew a walk, putting runners at first and second. Then Derek Eblin singled to fill the bases. Easton Lansing delivered a shot down the third base line to score Pack and Eblin, extending the lead to 10-2 and closing the scoring in the inning.
The Shockers looked to bring the game to an early end by producing two more runs in the fourth inning on a two-out rally. Roop started the hitting with a single before Pack worked another walk. Eblin followed with a hit to score Roop. Lansing drew the next walk, before Mathews was hit by a pitch to push Pack home, 12-2.
Meigs rallied for four runs in the top of the fifth inning to keep the game going, cutting the lead to 12-6. The Shockers tacked on their final run in the bottom of the sixth inning as Roop walked and later scored on a double from Eblin, 13-6.
Eblin led the team in hits for the game, going 3-for-5 with two RBIs. J.T. Barnett, Jacob Mathews, and Weston Roop all went 2-for-2. Barnett had two RBIs with a double and a triple. Mathews and Roop each had an RBI and a double. Thornsberry was also 2-for-3 with a double, two RBIs and a run.
Mason Ratcliff picked up the win on the hill, throwing four innings. He gave up one earned run (three total), while striking out three and walking one. Roger Woodruff pitched the final three innings, giving up three earned runs on five hits, while striking out two and walking two.
With the win, the Shockers improved to 12-9 overall. They will face Hillsboro Post 129 at 3 p.m. Sunday in league tournament play at Mary Lou Hoffman Park in Chillicothe. A win over Hillsboro would have Waverly returning to action at 6 p.m. in the winners bracket versus the winner between Portsmouth Post 23 and Chillicothe Post 757. A loss against Hillsboro would send Waverly to the losers bracket for a game on Monday at 3 p.m.
