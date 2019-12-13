Although Oak Hill is generally one of the top teams in the Southern Ohio Conference, the Waverly Lady Tigers are making a statement to be up there with those top teams.
Waverly and Oak Hill went down to the wire Thursday evening, but in the end, the Lady Oaks took the game 45-42.
The two teams battled each other through the opening quarter with Oak Hill ultimately claiming a 16-12 advantage by the end of it. Waverly's Zoiee Smith led the attack for her team with a pair of buckets. Delaney Tackett hit a three-pointer, while Lydia Brown added three points from the line. Raelynn Dale also provided a basket.
In the second quarter, the Lady Tigers were able to take control defensively, limiting Oak Hill to just three points. Offensively, Waverly scored 14 and pushed ahead 26-19. Smith led the charge again with two buckets and a pair of free throws. Carli Knight had two buckets as well. Sarah Thompson broke into the scoring column with a bucket, and Brown provided two more free throws.
"I like the way we responded to Oak Hill's run at the start of the game," said Waverly coach John Bonifield. "We were able to make some adjustments to our press and create turnovers. This led to some easy baskets for us and give us a lead at the half."
Oak Hill started working on a comeback in the third quarter with Caitlyn Brisker leading the charge. Brisker scored 13 of Oak Hill's 17 points during that stretch. Thompson powered Waverly's offense with seven of the 11 points. Smith and Knight each had a bucket. By the end of the quarter, Waverly's lead was one, 37-36.
"In the third quarter, we have a difficult time handling Brisker," said Bonifield. "She's a terrific player and scorer and we didn't do a good enough job as a team containing her."
Still, the Lady Tigers didn't go down without a fight. Scoring slowed for both teams as they battled to take the win. Paige Carter had Waverly's only field goal during the final eight minutes. Thompson hit two more free throws, while Smith split a pair. The Lady Oaks took the lead and added a free throw to make it a three-point win, 45-42.
"In the end, (Peyton) Miller made a three in the corner to put them up 44-42 and we weren't able to get quality looks offensively," said Bonifield. "We will need to make adjustments and get ready for Zane Trace on Saturday."
Smith led Waverly with 13 points, two assists and two steals. Thompson added 11 points and four rebounds. Knight had six points, two assists and two steals. Brown added five points and two rebounds. Carter was the leading rebounder with five boards. Delaney Tackett led in assists with three and also had the only trifecta for WHS.
"Our team continues to show toughness and give maximum effort. I'm extremely proud of them and the way we are competing every night," said Bonifield. "Winning games in our conference is not easy. We will use tonight as a learning experience to make us better in the future."
After a non-league road game at Zane Trace on Saturday, the Lady Tigers will be back home to take on the Eastern Lady Eagles on Monday evening.
OHHS;-;16;3;17;9;-;45
WHS;-;12;14;11;5;-;42
OAK HILL (45) — Chloe Chambers 6 0 0-0 12, Caitlyn Brisker 7 0 2-3 16, Brooke Howard 0 0 1-2 1, Peyton Miller 1 3 0-0 11, Olivia Clarkson 2 0 1-2 5, Baylee Howell 0 0 0-0 0, Baylee Howard 0 0 0-0 0, TOTALS 16 3 4-7 45.
WAVERLY (42) — Kelli Stewart 0 0 0-0 0, Carli Knight 3 0 0-1 6, Michaela Rhoads 0 0 0-0 0, Lydia Brown 0 0 5-6 5, Raelynn Dale 1 0 0-0 2, Delaney Tackett 0 1 0-0 3, Zoiee Smith 5 0 3-4 15, Sarah Thompson 4 0 3-3 11, Paige Carter 1 0 0-0 2, TOTALS 14 1 11-14 42.
