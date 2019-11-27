A new era is beginning for the Eastern Eagles, who are moving to the large school division of the Southern Ohio Conference with a new coach and nearly an entire lineup of new varsity players.
Last year the Eagles went 22-2 and were a perfect 14-0 in Southern Ohio Conference Division I play. But six seniors graduated from that team, including four starters who logged a lot of minutes during their careers. The Eagles are also starting the season with a new head coach as they begin their first year playing in the SOC II with the other larger schools in the league.
To lead the Eagles into the new era, long-time Waverly assistant Lakiem Lockery has taken the head coaching job.
Lockery is originally from Scotch Plains, New Jersey. He attended Fanwood High School where he was a strong football and basketball athlete. Ultimately, he was offered a Division I scholarship to West Virginia University to play running back for the Mountaineers. Lockery suffered a foot injury that required surgery and elected not to play football anymore, transferring to the University of Cincinnati where his uncle was playing basketball for the Bearcats under Bob Huggins.
“My uncle was in his senior year (at U-C). I ended up becoming practice boy with the players and working them out under Huggins and Andy Kennedy (took over for Huggins when he was fired). My uncle went overseas to play. I went with him for a little bit and trained with him. My best friend from high school, Lance Thomas, is in the league (NBA, last played with the New York Knicks). He played college basketball at Duke and won the national championship in 2010,” said Lockery.
“The only reason I went to West Virginia for football was because it was a free scholarship. I had an offer for WVU during my senior football season. We all knew I had to have ankle surgery. It was understood that if I had the surgery right after football, I had to sit out basketball season in my senior year to be ready. That was tough. I was in a depression. I didn’t know it was the right decision. Basketball was always my love. I didn’t like football. I played it because my friends played it and I wad good at it.”
Now Lockery will be embarking on his first head varsity basketball coaching job. At Waverly, Lockery began coaching at the junior high level, staying there for two years. He has served as the junior varsity coach under Travis Robertson for the past eight years. He wasn’t looking to leave Waverly, but Eastern was in need of a coach.
“This has been fun. I’ve enjoyed the process. It was an opportunity. People wondered why I did it. And I said, ‘Why not?’ I don’t teach at a school. For any school to contact me and be willing to go out on a limb for me means a lot. I work at Pike Board of DD. I am a behavior specialist, so I work with kids there as well,” said Lockery.
“But how many schools have a head coach from the outside that’s not in a school? Was I scared? Absolutely. Did I think I was prepared? Absolutely. Travis (Robertson) did a great job of preparing me. During the process, he and I talked. He made me feel comfortable. He’s my best friend. I didn’t want to let him down. He’s the first person I called. I needed the okay from him to take the job. He told me I had to do it, since they were taking a chance on me. I’m sure Travis didn’t want me to leave.
“I appreciated that someone on the outside looked at my body of work. I’ve never looked or applied anywhere else (for a basketball coaching job). For someone to look at me, it was a compliment.”
Lockery is working to implement his philosophy at Eastern.
“We are trying to get these kids to bring each other up to speed. We want to be on the same level. I always teach position-less offense. Don’t learn one position. Don’t be a robot. If you only know one position, you are limited,” said Lockery.
“You need to know how to play all of the spots. When your number is called, you can take that position. You have to study. If you want to get to the next level, you have to study. If I want to get to college, you have to study. If you want to play college basketball, you have to study film and watch yourself and others to bring up your basketball IQ and knowledge.”
There are six seniors on this year’s roster, but only one returns with varsity experience. Hunter Cochenour, who has served primarily as a three-point shooter in past years, will be called upon to be an all-around player and use his experience to lead the remaining Eagles into the season.
Lockery understands that it could take time for Cochenour to transition to his role.
“I know it is hard. For three years, his boss told him to run to the corner, catch and shoot. He had one job. I told Hunter that he has to become an all-around player. This team will go as high as he goes,” said Lockery. “He has not had to play the leadership role in the past. Hunter has come a long way. His energy and talking at practice are great. You have to have another guy on the court who can be the coach. Hunter is fulfilling that role. He is bringing the young guys up and doing a good job. He is giving his teammates confidence. We will go as high as Hunter will go.”
The other seniors on the roster include Drake Ferguson, Tyler Hanshaw, Ethan Perry, Bailey Strong and Austin Daniels. The juniors on the varsity roster include Trenten Brown, Dillion Mattox and Jake Tribby. Brennan Slusher is the lone sophomore, followed by three freshmen, including Neil Leist, Chase Carter and Gabe McBee.
Slusher will be called upon to take over Cochenour’s outside shooting role.
“Brennan Slusher is a great shooter. I think Brennan can be a special key piece of what we want to do. I want him to take on the role that Hunter had of catching and shooting,” said Lockery.
“There are a lot of sophomores in the group who can play. Their confidence isn’t where it should be at this point. Confidence comes with success. I’m not talking about wins and losses. We talk about what we did right and what we did wrong each day.”
The freshmen will contribute to the success as well.
“Gabe McBee is very physical and strong. He is going to be a special player along with Chase Carter and Neil Leist. Each one brings something different,” said Lockery. “They have been playing together for a while. They are tough, they are willing to step up to the task, and they want the challenge. Having Hunter there to help bring them along and build their confidence has been great.”
At this point, the Eagles will need to develop depth as the season progresses.
“Every opportunity you get, you have to excel at it. We have a solid five guys who can play varsity. From there, it can be anyone on any given night. When your number is called, I can’t take you out (of the game) if you are doing well. That means someone else isn’t going in,” said Lockery.
“All five guys on the court have to hold themselves and each other accountable. At the end of the day, we are here to win a game. That is it. Anything else doesn’t matter.”
For the players who aren’t on the floor at any given time, much can be learned from the bench.
“I’m always talking to the guys on the sideline so they are always engaged. I’m not a big subber. I know with playing you have to get within a rhythm of a game. When you pull kids in and out, you are setting them for failure,” said Lockery.
“You have to be a realist. I played this game. I get it, and I understand. For the guys who aren’t playing, you have to be a good teammate. That’s not easy. You want to be a part of a win; we all do.”
Ultimately, playing sports can help mold athletes into outstanding adults.
“I’m a life coach. I try to teach life lessons. This here isn’t just about basketball. Our one goal is the same — that’s to win. We have to understand that and take constructive criticism. When someone is telling you something, it isn’t a way of telling someone what to do. It is just saying hold yourself accountable,” said Lockery.
“You are competing every night. If you compete in practice and show me something, tomorrow you are playing. If you come in lackadaisical, you will stay in that same position. In life, you are content. Don’t ever be content in life. You always want to strive for more. I always teach them not to settle. I want to see success in these guys.
“You can’t control the ball going into the basket. You can control effort and communication. I want them to shoot. The chance is 50-50. If you don’t shoot it, your chance is zero.”
At the same time, Lockery wants his players to enjoy playing the game and spending time together.
“In our off-season, we tried to do other things like Zumba to switch it up and build team chemistry. It takes them out of their comfort zone a little bit. It is awesome to see the fun they are having. It is bringing excitement back to basketball for us,” said Lockery. “Let’s face it. It is going to be a tough season for us. That’s just the truth. We’re young. Hunter is the only returning varsity starter. The other guys played junior varsity, but they didn’t play much.”
Lockery is working on building a family atmosphere for his players.
“I have to get the kids over here to understand the culture that I want to teach and bring the excitement to it. We bark at them all day in practice and in games. We have high standards for them because we see the potential,” said Lockery.
“I want them to play with confidence. We are going to take our lumps, but we are also going to grow up. You have to be willing to take that on and not back down.”
Lockery is familiar with the teams and players in Division II of the Southern Ohio Conference since he has spent the last 10 years coaching at Waverly. He also believes the league will be very competitive.
“It is going to be a tough league. Any night it can go any way. (Chase) Hammond (Oak Hill) and Trey (Robertson of Waverly) are the biggest names in our league. Besides that, you just have teams who can play basketball,” said Lockery. “There’s no expectations from the league for us, but we have our own expectations. We went from being the big dog in SOC I to being the little dog in SOC II. I think it is going to be fun.”
