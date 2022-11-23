Much has changed since the Waverly Tigers made their run to the Division II state basketball tournament a season ago.
Just one starter from that team returns, senior Hudson Kelly, and he is currently sidelined with a knee injury. Evan Callihan has taken over as the head coach after Travis Robertson decided to step down last spring. Colton Salyers is the only returning assistant coach from that staff. Austin Vance, Jairus Ward and Jonathan Buckler complete the coaching staff.
“We have a hard working group of guys. We are a young team. The sophomore class is heavy as far as who will be playing, along with a few juniors. With Hudson being out right now, we don’t have a senior on the floor without him,” Callihan said.
“Hopefully we get Hudson back. He has been a great leader coming into his senior year. My heart breaks for him that he can’t be out there at the start. You can tell it is bothering him. He’s there at every practice being a leader. He’s a great kid. He is somebody who always comes up and asks what he can do. Even when he can’t be out there, he’s always looking to make a difference.”
Success starts in practice for the young Tigers as they work to improve each time they take the court.
“We are focusing on our habits in practice. We don’t have days to waste. Our goal is to get one percent better each day we walk out of the gym. We are preaching to play with high energy and maximum effort,” Callihan said.
“We haven’t really talked about outcomes as far as how many games we are going to win. They have been focusing on the habits of what will make us successful.”
Without a proven varsity scorer, the Tigers will look to limit their opponents on offense.
“Defense has definitely been our calling card as far as what we have been working on in practice,” Callihan said. “We want to be tough on the defensive end of the floor. That’s where it will start if we have success this year. That’s the one thing that can remain constant.”
Junior Caden Nibert will be moving into the point guard role.
“Caden knows the game of basketball really well and is a hard worker. We are going to put a lot on him and expect a big year out of him,” said Calliahan.
“Sophomore Cade Carroll is a real hard worker on the defensive end of the floor. He would run through a wall if we asked him to. Sophomore Will Armstrong will get some varsity time. He’s improving each and every day and getting better. Hudson’s brother, Mason Kelly, has grown up a lot from being the quarterback as a sophomore. That will carry over to the basketball floor. Jamison Morton, a junior, brings an outside threat for us. Shooting the three is something that hasn’t been our strong suit. He’s one who brings that to us.”
The Tigers will have some size in the post.
“Jake Schrader, a junior, who didn’t play last year is back with us and will give us a post presence with his size,” Callihan said. “Sophomore Ryan Haynes, who is 6-foot-6, is really coming along and has a very high ceiling. He’s going to keep getting better each and every day.”
Callihan and his coaching staff expect all of the Tigers to get better each time they take the floor and grow as a young group.
