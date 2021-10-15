WILLIAMSPORT- While rain storms touched down in Pike County, the only storms at the Piketon Redstreaks’ road bout at Westfall came from their offense.
Never in doubt, Piketon continued its undefeated march over its fellow Scioto Valley Conference opponent in a 55-6 final.
Coming off a six-touchdown performance in last week’s 51-20 victory over Adena, it was much the same for quarterback Levi Gullion. The senior added to his strong season by only playing the first half but still added three throwing touchdowns.
Gullion’s primary benefactor was Camren Loar, who caught two touchdowns and also ran one in. Coming into Friday, Loar led all Redstreak receivers with 38 receptions, 820 yards, and nine touchdowns.
Touchdowns also came form Caleb Osborne, Jayden Thacker, and finally the freshman Buddy Wilson who sprinted away from Mustang defenders to bring the score to 55-0 early in the fourth quarter. The score was Wilson’s first on the year.
For the first time since week one, the Redstreaks’ defense kept their opponent under 10 points and only allowed a late fourth quarter touchdown. Interceptions by DJ Rapp and Kydan Potts in the first half also led to 14 points for Piketon.
With the victory, the Redstreaks’ string of scoring 40 or more points extended to four games. Through eight games, Piketon has surpassed this total six times.
Recent history in this annual battle has favored Piketon, who has now won five of the last six games versus the Mustangs. No matchup took place during last year’s COVID-shortened season.
Piketon will conclude its regular season at Huntington, while Westfall will close out its season with two road games at Unioto on Oct. 22 and West-Liberty Salem on Oct. 29 in a non-conference matchup.
