After defeating Valley on the road Friday night, the Redstreaks were home on Saturday night, as they hosted the visiting Whiteoak Wildcats. The Redstreaks earned their second win of the season, defeating the Wildcats 69-57.
After Whiteoak hit a three to start out the game, Piketon answered with nine straight points to take a 9-3 lead. That forced Whiteoak to call a timeout. The Streaks would then continue the hot start, as they scored 12 more points in the frame to take a 21-8 lead after the first quarter. It was a closely contested second quarter where the Redstreaks outscored the Wildcats 15-14 to take a 36-22 lead into the locker room.
After the Redstreaks were outscored 16-11 in the third quarter where Whiteoak cut the lead to single digits, Piketon then caught fire once again in the fourth quarter as they scored 22 points to defeat Whiteoak 69-57.
It was a collective team effort in the scorebook as the Redstreaks hit 10 triples, including a team-high five threes from sophomore guard Levi Gullion. The Redstreaks also had three guys in double figures, two of whom had 15 points or more. Levi Gullion led the Redstreaks with 21 points, while Chris Chandler scored 15. Brody Fuller hit three trifectas, scoring 13 points. Tyree Harris scored nine points and Kydan Potts scored five. Tra Swayne and Shane Leedy rounded out the scoring with four points and two points, respectively.
Up next for the Redstreaks is another pair of non-league games, as they host another Southern Hills Athletic Conference member and the West Union Dragons Tuesday and will then head down to Portsmouth to face off with the Trojans on Friday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.