As September came to a close and the month of October began, the Piketon Redstreaks wrapped up another strong golf campaign by contending for the Scioto Valley Conference title and playing in the district tournament.
Inclement weather forced the final two matches of the SVC portion of the season to be played two days after sectional tournament play had concluded. Those final two SVC matches were conducted at Pickaway Country Club, Circleville.
Piketon was one point behind the league-leading and defending champion Unioto Shermans going into the final two matches. The Redstreaks needed to win both and potentially have Unioto falter to take the title.
Play began on the front nine at Pickaway Country Club in that Sept. 30 finale, as the teams fought to see who could claim the seventh league match of the year. Ultimately, Unioto took control at that point, winning with a team score of 163 behind medalist Charlie Lewis' 36. Piketon was six strokes behind at 169 with with Redstreak junior Owen Armstrong ending at 39 for runner-up medalist honors. Behind Piketon and Unioto, Zane Trace claimed third at 178, followed by Adena (194), Westfall (195), Paint Valley (198) and Southeastern (201).
Individually for the Redstreaks behind Horn, Gavin Howard shot 42, followed by Christian Horn, Gabe Dettwiller and Logan Cummins, who all carded 44. Brevin Wooldridge completed the results at 47.
Despite being knocked out of contention for the league title, the Redstreaks battled back to take the win on the back nine in the eighth and final SVC match, securing it with an all-important tiebreaker.
Both the Redstreaks and the Shermans finished their day with a team total of 167. Since the top four golfers count in the team score, the fifth player on each team determines the tiebreaker. Owen Armstrong had the fifth score for the Redstreaks of 47, edging Unioto's Cameron Spriggs at 50 by three strokes.
Piketon's Gabe Dettwiller secured co-medalist honors with Unioto's Charlie Lewis as each shot a 39. Piketon's remaining scores included Logan Cummins (41), Gavin Howard (43), Brevin Wooldridge (44), and Christian Horn (48).
Unioto finished as the league champion with a total of 60 points in the league standings, followed by the Redstreaks one point away at 59. Zane Trace secured third with a 49, followed by Westfall (36), Adena (29), Paint Valley (23), Southeastern (22), and Huntington (5).
Unioto sophomore Charlie Lewis finished as SVC Golfer of the Year.
Six days later on Oct. 6, the Redstreaks and the Shermans were among the 10 teams contending for a district title in an 18-hole tournament at Crown Hill Golf Club, Williamsport. One team and one individual, who was not on that qualifying team, had the opportunity to advance to this weekend's state tournament.
Ultimately, Oak Hill senior Kameron Maple won the match with a score of 74 to punch his ticket to state as an individual. Gallia Academy captured the team crown with a team score of 324.
The final team scores behind Gallia Academy included runner-up Fairland at 337, followed by Wheelersburg (third, 343), Unioto (fourth, 346), Fairfield Union (fifth, 350), Piketon (sixth, 351), Circleville (seventh, 359), Minford (eighth, 359), Washington Court House (ninth, 363), and Alexander (10th, 394).
Individually for Piketon, Logan Cummins led with an 84, followed by Gabe Dettwiller (88), Christian Horn (88), Owen Armstrong (91), and Gavin Howard (97).
On the previous day, Oct. 5, Piketon sophomore Maggie Armstrong became the first Lady Redstreak to play in the district golf tournament at the Pickaway Country Club.
There Armstrong shot a 102 with a 54 on the front nine and a 48 on the back nine to finish in a tie with two other golfers for 28th.
Crooksville junior Riley McKenzie won the match individually to qualify for state with a 72. Sheridan took the team title with 353 to become the state team qualifier.
