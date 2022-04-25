Playing their closest game thus far this 2022 baseball season, the Eastern Eagles nearly escaped Oak Hill with a victory Friday night.
Ultimately, the hosting Oaks had the opportunity to capitalize on an Eastern error and score what ended up being the game-winning run in the bottom of the sixth inning, taking the contest by a score of 3-2.
Oak Hill had gained the early lead, plating a pair of runs in the bottom of the second inning to go up 2-0. But the Eagles worked to answer, adding one run each in the next two frames.
The first run came in the top of the third inning. Teagan Werner started with a one-out double to center field. Then Nate Havens followed with a double of his own to the same location, pushing Werner across the dish to cut the lead in half, 2-1.
In the top of the fourth inning, Eastern's Braylon Lamerson was hit by a pitch to lead it off. He moved to second when Brayden Webb drew a walk, and then scored when Cayden Haislop hit a grounder to third, 2-2.
The score remained there until the bottom of the sixth inning when Oak Hill's Joseph Anteby led off with a single and later scored when Andy Meldick reached base on an error, 3-2.
Eastern had an opportunity in the top of the seventh. Haislop drew a walk before a fly ball to left field created the first out. Then Haislop was picked off at first on a throw from catcher Eddie Abele to Anteby at first base for the second out. The Eagles still had hope, as Havens stepped to the plate and doubled for the second time in the game. Then Dylan Morton drew a walk to put runners at first and second. But a groundout brought the rally and game to an end in a 3-2 loss.
For the Eagles, Havens finished 2-for-4 from the plate with a pair of doubles and an RBI. Teagan Werner was 1-3 with a double and a run. Joey Barnett was also 1-3.
Dylan Morton suffered the pitching loss in six innings He gave up three runs, two earned, on 11 hits, while striking out seven and walking two.
From the plate for the Oaks, Gavin Howell finished 2-for-4 with a double and a pair of RBIs. Rylan Sams was also 2-4 with a stolen base. Anteby, Layne Swingle, Mason Davis and Nate Clutters each added a hit.
Davis started on the mound and threw four innings, giving up two runs, only one earned, on two hits, while striking out five and walking two. Clutters pitched the final three to earn the win, giving up two hits and no runs, while striking out two and walking two.
On Monday evening, the Eagles entertained the Wheelersburg Pirates and suffered a 13-3 loss in five innings, as Eastern's rally attempt to extend the game fell short.
Wheelersburg scored a run in the opening inning, six more in the second, three in the third and one in the top of the fourth inning to go up 11-0.
The Eagles cracked the scoreboard in the bottom of the fourth inning when Cayden Haislop hit a hard grounder to second base and reached safely on an error. He stole second, advanced to third on a passed ball and scored on a sacrifice fly from Lance Barnett, 11-1.
Wheelersburg pushed two more runs across in the top of the fifth inning, and once again, the Eagles answered. Eddie Salmen led off with a single before Laken "Bear" Tomlison drew a walk. Then Nate Havens entered as a pinch runner for Tomlison. Mason Schaffner drew a walk, filling the bases. The Pirates nearly got out of a jam without allowing any more runs. But with two outs, Salmen scored on a passed ball. Then Lance Barnett hit a grounder that was misplayed, allowing Havens to score and make it 13-3. A strikeout followed, bringing the rally and the game to a close.
Dylan Morton was the leading hitter for the Eagles, going 2-for-3 with a double. Eddie Salman was 1-2 with a run. Cayden Haislop reached on an error, stole a base and scored a run.
Wheelersburg was led in RBIs by Cole Estep with three on a 1-for-3 performance that included a pair of stolen bases. Lane Hutchinson was 1-1 with a double and two RBIs. Creed Warren finished 2-4 with two runs, a double, three stolen bases and an RBI. Connor Estep finished 2-2 with two stolen bases and one RBI.
Eastern will be back at home for a Wednesday, April 27 game against the Valley Indians, who continue to be the top ranked team in the state of Ohio in Division IV in the Ohio High School Baseball Coaches Association poll. Eastern will also play a home game on Monday night versus Minford.
