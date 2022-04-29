With the most athletes competing in several years, the Eastern High School track and field teams are making strides through the 2022 spring season as they aim to contend for Southern Ohio Conference championships.
Eastern has had two strong showings in recent action against other league teams. This year’s SOC meet is scheduled for May 10 and 12 at Northwest High School, beginning at 6 p.m. on both nights. Eastern will go to a small meet at Valley on May 5 to wrap up the regular season.
The following sections include two meets from this past week.
April 23 @
SW Invite
Eastern’s teams finished in a competitive middle of the pack, as both were sixth overall.
On the girls side, River Valley won with 136 points, followed by runner-up Minford with 84 points. Third went to Notre Dame with 74 points, one point better than fourth-place Oak Hill (73). Hosting South Webster was fifth with 68 points, two points ahead of Eastern (66). Green (53) and Glenwood New Boston (9) completed the results.
Eastern senior twins Addison and Abby Cochenour are leading the way in sprints and distance races. In fact, Addison Cochenour scored 26 of Eastern’s 66 points individually.
Addison Cochenour and Audrey Nolan provided points in the 100-meter dash. Cochenour was second in 13.42 seconds, while Nolan shaved some time off her previous listed best, crossing the finish line in 14.27 seconds.
In her strongest race, Addison Cochenour won the 400-meter dash in 1:04.29 with teammate Kiley Strong was sixth in 1:12.09.
Later, Addison Cochenour was the lone Lady Eagle to place in the 200-meter dash in 28.56 seconds. Teammate Alexis Clark just missed placing, finishing ninth in 31.78 seconds.
Abby Cochenour was fifth in the 800-meter run (2:47.77) and fifth in the 1,600-meter run (6:06.3).
The Lady Eagles ran in and placed in three relays. The 4x400-meter team of Addison Cochenour, Kiley Strong, Audrey Nolan and Abby Cochenour won their race in 4:45.75.
In the 4x100-meter team of Alexis Clark, Kiley Strong, Shelby Cannady and Audrey Nolan finished fifth in 59.97. That same group was third in the 4x200-meter relay in 2:04.63.
Rebeckah Alexander provided points in the shot put, landing seventh by improving on her seeded distance, to finish at 22-feet, 1 1/2-inches. She was fourth in the discus competition at 70-0.
On the boys side of the competition, Minford was the overall winner with 124 points, pushing South Webster into runner-up with 91 points, one point ahead of Green with 90 points.
Fourth belonged to River Valley with 80 points, followed by Oak Hill (76) in fifth, Eastern (65) in sixth, Notre Dame (36) in seventh, and New Boston Glenwood (27) in eighth.
For the Eagles, there were five sprint placements. Senior Logan Salisbury was fourth in the 100-meter dash in 11.99 seconds, while freshman Tucker Leist finished seventh in 12.46 seconds.
In the 200-meter dash, Jace White was fifth in 25.74 seconds, followed by Michael Cantrell in 25.97 seconds. White finished fourth in the 400-meter dash in 57.67. Neil Leist just missed placing in the race, finishing ninth.
In distance races, Garrett Cody took second in the 1,600-meter run in 5:16.71. He was fourth in the 800-meter run in 2:26.88.
Kieran Young secured eighth in the 300-meter hurdles in 56.09 seconds.
The Eagles also had three relays. Eastern’s 4x100-meter team of Brennen Slusher, Logan Salisbury, Lance Barnett and Tucker Leist finished third in 49.59.
The 4x200-meter team of Tucker Leist, Jace White, Lance Barnett and Brennen Slusher finished fourth in 1:42.7.
The 4x400-meter crew of Lance Barnett, Brennen Slusher, Logan Salisbury and Jace White wrapped up fifth in 4:01.29.
In field events, Lance Barnett cleared 5-feet, 2-inches in the high jump for sixth, while Michael Cantrell was eighth at 5-0. Kieran Young and Charlie Williams just missed placing in the long jump.
Malik Harris provided points in the shot put, landing third with a heave of 36-5. Cody Griffin was eighth at 30-9. Harris joined Salisbury in placing in the discus. Salisbury was fifth at 97-1, while Harris was seventh at 87-0.
April 26
@ NW Invite
Once again, Eastern’s senior twin duo of Abby and Addison Cochenour led the charge at Northwest’s Mohawk Classic Invitational.
As a team, Eastern finished third overall with 67 points, behind the winning team from Wheelersburg (160) and the hosting Northwest Lady Mohawks (85). All of the other SOC teams finished behind those three including South Webster (46), Notre Dame (44), Minford (44), Valley (44), and Clay (1). Fellow Pike County school Piketon was ninth with 40 points.
The Cochenours contributed a combined 52 points — 26 from each of them, completed by taking second place in two individual running events and first in another. They were the lead and anchor runner in the 4x400-meter team with Audrey Nolan and Kiley Strong that took third place in 4:44.4. The same group set a school record time several weeks earlier, running it in 4:36.78 at Jackson on April 12.
For the senior twin sisters individually, Addison Cochenour was second in the 100-meter dash (13.59 seconds), second in the 200-meter dash (28.2), and won the 400-meter dash (1:03.82). Abby Cochenour was second in the 800-meter run (2:37.72), won the 1,600-meter run (5:39.2), and second in the 3,200-meter run (13:03.81). Abby’s time was almost six seconds quicker than her seeded time.
Additionally, Audrey Nolan was seventh in the 100-meter dash in 14.99 seconds.
Eastern’s 4x100-meter team was sixth in Alexis Clark, Kiley Strong, Shelby Cannady, and Audrey Nolan in 59.5. The same group was seventh in the 4x200-meter relay in 2:04.33.
Rebeckah Alexander landed seventh in the discus competition in 73-feet, 6-inches.
On the boys side of the competition, Eastern freshman Garrett Cody improved his time in the 800-meter run, securing sixth in 2:17.85, almost eight seconds quicker than his seeded time. He was sixth in the 1,600-meter run in 5:11.42.
Eastern’s 4x100-meter relay team improved their time, taking seventh in 50.98. That group included Brennen Slusher, Kieran Young, Lance Barnett and Tucker Leist.
Those were the lone placements for the Eagles in the large meet. The hosting Northwest Mohawks took the team title with 128.5 points, while Rock Hill was the runner-up at 113.5.
