The Waverly Post 142 Shockers took home a second place finish in the Buckeye Wood Bat Tournament this past weekend.
The Shockers scored four runs in the second and and fourth innings on Friday to edge Turn2 8-7 advancing to gold bracket play. On Saturday, Ben Nichols tossed a two-hit shutout against Springfield Armoloy to help the Shockers advance to Sunday’s championship game against Turn2 Groski. It was a defensive battle in the championship game on Sunday as the Shockers fell 2-0 to finish runner-up.
In Friday’s game, Turn2 took a 1-0 lead on a base hit with a pair of outs. The Shockers answered with four runs in the bottom of the second inning to take a 4-1 lead. Alex Boles walked, Malik Diack was hit by a pitch and Carter Nickel reached on a fielder’s choice to load the bases. Boles then scored on an RBI-walk by LT Jordan to tie the game 1-1. Jase Hurd then collected a three-RBI double to give the Shockers a 4-1 lead.
Both teams went down in order in the third inning before the Shockers scored four more in the bottom of the fourth to push the lead to 8-1. Nickel and Hunter Hauck both reached on singles and would score on a base hit by Hurd to give the Shockers a 6-1 lead. Hunter Edwards then gave the Shockers an 8-1 lead on a 2 RBI double.
“Jase Hurd was huge at the plate for us; he smoked it. Hunter Edwards came up big. It was just a good team win,” said Waverly Post 142 coach Jonathan Teeters.
Turn2 cut Waverly Post’s 142 lead in half with a three-run, sixth-inning. Waverly Post 142 threatened in the bottom of the sixth, as they loaded the bases but were left stranded.
The first three batters reached for Turn2 in the seventh inning, as they loaded the bases with no outs. They all then scored on a triple to cut the lead to 8-6. A groundout then scored a run, as Turn2 cut the lead to a run 8-7. A pair of groundouts ended the game as the Shockers came away with a one-run victory advancing to bracket play.
Statistically, LT Jordan was 1-3 with a base hit and an RBI. Jase Hurd was 3-4 at the plate with two singles, a double and five RBIs. Hunter Edwards had two RBIs.
Peyton Harris earned the win on the mound, throwing six innings, allowing seven hits and striking out five.
“Heck of an outing by Peyton Harris. He absolutely got the job done on the hill. Extremely proud of him and I know the Harris household is celebrating tonight,” said Teeters.
In bracket play on Saturday, Ben Nichols tossed a seven-inning, two-hit shutout, striking out 15 batters as Waverly Post 142 defeated Springfield Armoloy 4-0.
“Ben Nichols was on his game; (we) couldn’t ask for more. He was throwing darts, and also had a big day at the plate,” mentioned Teeters.
Nichols would strike out the side in the top of the first inning to begin the game. LT Jordan reached on an error in the bottom half of the inning and then later scored on a two-out double by Nichols to give the Shockers a 1-0 lead. Both teams would strand a runner in the second inning. Nichols struck out the side once again in the top of the third inning. The Shockers got hits by Trey Edler, LT Jordan and Jase Hurd in the bottom half, but couldn’t push across a run as they led 1-0 after three innings.
Waverly Post 142 took a 2-0 lead in the fourth inning when Nichols scored on a base hit by Trey Edler. Springfield Armoloy reached on a base hit and an error in the top half of the fifth, but a strikeout and a flyout ended the inning.
Weston Roop doubled to lead off the bottom of the fifth. He was then knocked in on an RBI double by Nichols to give the Shockers a 3-0 lead. The Shockers’ final run of the game came when Tra Swayne singled with one out and Roop scored as the Shockers led 4-0 through five innings.
Both teams would go down in order in the sixth. Springfield Armoloy went down in order in the top of the seventh. With the win, Waverly Post 142 advanced to Sunday’s championship game.
Statistically for the Shockers, Nichols was 2-3 with two doubles and two RBIs. Trey Edler was 2-3 with a pair of base hits and an RBI. Tra Swayne was 2-3 with two singles and an RBI. Weston Roop was 1-3 and scored a run.
The Shockers took on Turn2 Groski in the Championship game on Sunday. In a defensive battle, Turn2 Groski scored a run in the fourth and fifth inning as the Shockers fell 2-0.
“Carter Nickel really tossed the ball well for us. They barreled maybe a couple balls, one for a bit, and managed to manufacture two. We faced a D1 signed arm and just couldn’t get anything going offensively. Proud of our guys for how hard they played over the weekend,” mentioned Teeters.
Waverly Post 142 left a pair of runners stranded while Turn2 Groski went down in order in the first inning. Both teams went down in order in the second. Turn2 Groski reached with a pair of outs in the third inning but a groundout would end the inning. Waverly Post 142 would go down in order once again as the score would remain 0-0 through three innings of play.
Turn2 Groski scored on a groundout in the top of the fourth inning, taking a 1-0 lead. Turn2 Groski pushed the lead to 2-0 in the fifth, as they scored on another groundout. Jase Hurd doubled and reached third for the Shockers in the sixth, but would be left stranded. Turn2 Groski was retired in order in the top of the seventh.
Peyton Harris reached on an error with two outs in the bottom of the seventh. Hunter Edwards was then hit by a pitch as the tying run reached base. However the Shockers’ comeback attempt came up just short, as they fell 2-0.
Leading the Shockers on the stat sheet was Jase Hurd who was 1-3 with a double. Carter Nickel pitched a complete game, allowing five hits and striking out five.
After a three win and two loss weekend in the Buckeye Wood Bat Tournament, Waverly Post 142 is now 4-3 (1-0 SCOL).
The Shockers will now travel to Hillsboro on Friday for an SCOL conference game against Hillsboro Post 129 at 5:30 p.m.
