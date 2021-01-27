In a season where wins have been hard to come by, the Eastern Eagles took advantage of an opportunity Tuesday evening, earning a double-digit 53-40 win at South Webster. 

Senior Jake Tribby posted a career scoring game, generating 16 points with his play in the post, while junior Brennen Slusher hit five triples on his way to a 19-point night. 

The Eagles overcame a slow start with a strong effort the rest of the way, putting the game on ice in the fourth quarter by outscoring the Jeeps 14-4. 

Slusher produced his first triple of the game in the opening quarter, while Logan Salisbury and Tribby each had a bucket. By the end, the Jeeps had an 11-7 lead. 

The second quarter saw the Eagles hitting outside, inside, and from the line. Tribby led the charge, having two buckets and a 3-for-4 performance from the charity stripe. Neil Leist provided the outside shooting, connecting on a pair of three-pointers. Slusher also had a basket. By scoring 15 and limiting the Jeeps to 12, Eastern had cut the lead to one at halftime, 23-22. 

Coming out of the break, the Eagles flew ahead in the third quarter. Slusher fired three trifectas to lead the charge, while Tribby had a pair of buckets and Leist hit two freebies. The Eagles scored 17 in all, and limited the Jeeps to 14. That gave them a 39-36 advantage. 

The final quarter saw Eastern put the win away by outscoring the Jeeps by 10. Slusher connected on his final trey of the night and added a pair of foul shots for five points. Salisbury added another three-pointer. Tribby and Abe McBee added three points each, as well, having a bucket and a free throw. Combined with Eastern's defensive effort, the Eagles came away with the 53-40 triumph.

Cam Carpenter was the only Jeep to reach double figures with 13 points. The Jeeps drop to 6-9 overall and 4-8 in Southern Ohio Conference Division II play. 

With the win, Eastern improves to 3-9 overall and 2-7 in the SOC II. The Eagles will play at home versus Valley Friday night before heading to Waverly for a Saturday night contest. 

EHS - 7 15 17 14 - 53

SWHS - 11 12 13 4 - 40

EASTERN (53) — Abe McBee 1 0 1-2 3, Lance Barnett 0 0 0-0 0, Dillion Mattox 1 0 0-0 2, Trenten Brown 0 0 0-0 0, Isaac Richardson 0 0 0-0 0, Errol Hesson 0 0 0-0 0, Neil Leist 0 2 2-2 8, Brennen Slusher 1 5 2-2 19, Logan Salisbury 1 1 0-0 5, Jake Tribby 6 0 4-6 16, TOTALS 10 8 9-12 53. 

SOUTH WEBSTER (40) — Connor Bender 0 0 1-2 1, Trey Zimmerman 1 2 0-0 8, Jaren Lower 2 1 0-0 7, Cam Carpenter 4 1 2-2 13, Brady Blizzard 1 0 2-2 4, Will Collins 2 1 0-1 7, Lane Bond 0 0 0-0 0, TOTALS 10 4 5-7 40. 

