Waverly's second straight trip into Jackson County Saturday night didn't turn out as well as the first.
After going to Oak Hill and coming away with a 58-53 triumph over the Oak Hill Oaks to stay tied with Wheelersburg for first place in the Southern Ohio Conference Division II standings, the Tigers traveled east again Saturday night into Jackson County where they met up with the JHS Ironmen.
Waverly started slow and couldn't overcome an early double-digit deficit at Jackson, ultlimately dropping a 51-37 decision to the hosting Ironmen.
The Tigers (14-4) couldn't produce more than single digits against the Ironmen (17-2) for the first three quarters. Tanner Smallwood had a pair of buckets for Waverly in the first quarter, while Trey Robertson had the other basket. Jackson was led by Caleb Wallis, who scored 10 of the Ironmen's 17 points to take a 17-6 advantage.
Defensively, Waverly slowed the Ironmen some in the second quarter, limiting them to eight points. But the Tigers couldn't cut into the lead, as they scored just seven points. Will Futhey led the way, connecting on a three-pointer and adding a bucket for the lone Waverly field goals. Zeke Brown added a pair of foul shots. At the half, Waverly was behind 25-13.
Shooting struggles continued for Waverly in the third quarter, as Brown provided the lone field goal. Robertson and Smallwood each added two points from the line. The Ironmen outscored Waverly 14-6 to go up 39-19.
Waverly tried to rally in the final quarter, producing 18 points while limiting Jackson to 12. Futhey led the way for Waverly with seven points, followed by Robertson with six and Mark Stulley with five. The Ironmen did well enough on the foul line to maintain their double-digit lead, hitting 6-of-11 to seal the deal 51-39 win.
For Waverly, Futhey finished with 12 points, followed by Robertson with 10 points. For Jackson, Caleb Wallis led the way with 18 points, followed by Drew Bragg with 10 points.
The Tigers were scheduled get back into Southern Ohio Conference Division II play by traveling to Eastern Tuesday evening. Waverly will be back home Friday night to face Wheelersburg with first place in the SOC II on the line.
