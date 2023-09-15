With three straight wins, the Waverly Lady Tigers improved their overall record to 4-3-1 and 2-1-0 in the Southern Ohio Conference with wins on Tuesday and Thursday.

On Saturday, the Lady Tigers netted one goal against Washington (Court House) to nab a 1-0 win,as the Waverly defense and goalkeeping kept the Lady Blue Lions out of the goal.


  

