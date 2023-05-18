In order to beat the third-ranked Unioto Shermans in Division II sectional baseball play, the Waverly Tigers knew they needed to play a perfect game.
Although the Tigers jumped on the Sherman “Tanks” early, taking a 2-0 lead in the opening inning, they couldn’t hold it, ultimately falling 6-2.
“We knew coming in that they were a great ball club and we would have to play spotless defense and come up with some big hits,” Waverly coach Jeff Noble said. “It seemed like they capitalized on everything that happened.”
In the top of the first inning, Waverly shortstop LT Jordan started the Tigers with a leadoff double to deep left field. A strikeout and a groundout followed. Then Alex Boles delivered a bloop single that dropped into right field behind the second baseman, giving Jordan plenty of time to score. Boles went to second and then used his speed to score when Ben Nichols singled up the middle, creating the 2-0 lead.
Unioto got a run back in the home half of the inning capitalizing on a pair of hits and a Waverly error, cutting it to 2-1. Then the Shermans tied the game at 2-2 in the bottom of the third generating another run on a pair of hits.
Waverly hoped to counter as Nichols came up with a one-out base hit, and two batters later, Quinton Hurd singled to right field. But they were stranded on the basepaths when Unioto pitcher Maverick Frump came back with a strikeout.
The bottom of the fourth inning saw Waverly center fielder Hunter Hauck suffer an ankle injury, which shifted Tigers around and changed the game-plan for the remaining innings. Unioto was able to generate the go-ahead run that inning, moving the lead to 3-2.
“Hunter was going to be our first relief pitcher. Then he went down with the ankle injury, and that kind of threw a wrench in our plan,” Noble said. “But you have to have a ‘next man up’ mentality.”
The Shermans took a solid hold in the bottom of the fifth inning, taking advantage of opportunities using the momentum to generate three more runs to move the lead to 6-2.
For Waverly, Nichols generated his third hit of the game in the top of the sixth inning with a two-out line drive single to center field. Pinch hitter Liam Cross was hit by a pitch to give the Tigers a second base runner. But a groundout ended any hope of a rally.
Waverly right fielder Creed Smith was the final base runner in the game for the Tigers, working a one-out walk in the top of the seventh inning. The Shermans made a pitching change and KB Perkins recorded the final two outs to seal the sectional title for Unioto.
Boles started on the hill for the Tigers and suffered the loss. He went 4.2 innings, giving up six earned runs on seven hits, while striking out three, walking two and hitting three batters. Tyler Malone worked .1 inning of relief, giving up a hit, striking out one and hitting one batter. Then Peyton Harris threw a hitless inning to close the game, giving up a walk.
“Unioto did a great job of putting the ball in play. They are a very good ball club. We were very confident coming in,” Noble said. “Alex competed very well today, but their pitcher was just a little bit better.”
For the Shermans, Frump finished with 6.1 innings of work, giving up two runs on five hits, while striking out six batters and walking one. Perkins finished the final .2 innings and struck out one.
From the plate for Waverly, Nichols led the Tigers by finishing 3-3 with an RBI. Jordan was 1-4 with a double and a run. Boles was 1-3 with a run, and Quinton Hurd was 1-3.
Six different Shermans collected an RBI in the win. Ashton Crace was the leading hitter, going 2-3 with a pair of runs. In all, Unioto has eight seniors on the roster.
Now Waverly will say goodbye to seniors Alex Boles and Peyton Harris.
“Without COVID, Alex and Peyton probably would have been four-year starters. They both came to work and competed every day and showed good leadership for us,” Noble said. “It isn’t the end of their story because both of them are going to go play college baseball. We are sad to see them go, but we are pleased that they get to go be student-athletes at the next level.”
Waverly ends the year with an overall record of 18-8. The Tigers also secured second place in the Southern Ohio Conference Division II standings with a 12-4 mark.
