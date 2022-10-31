District 14 Volleyball Honorees 2022-2022
Division 1 & 2
Division 1 & 2
First Team: Morgan Blakeman, Circleville; Addyson Butts, Miami Trace; Christian Thompson, Fairfield Union; Sophie Coleman, Unioto; Kelli Stewart, Waverly; Cara Cooper, Circleville.
Second Team: Gracey Ferguson, Miami Trace; Claire King, Logan Elm; Ella Cutright, Unioto; Lynsay Vanhoose, Logan Elm; Elizabeth Henson, Chillicothe; Gabby McConnell, Circleville.
Honorable Mention: Olivia Beatty, Chillicothe; Izzy Smith, Waverly; Cora Akers, Hillsboro; Lily Barnes, McClain; Jade Stewart, Unioto; Avery Cox, Chillicothe.
Player of the Year: Morgan Blakeman, Circleville
Coach of the Year: Danielle Perkins, Circleville
Division 3
First Team: Isabella Claxon, South Webster; Sydney Foglesong, Adena; Makenna Walker, Wheelersburg; Lexi Scott, Zane Trace; Hannah Burns, Adena; Keetyn Hupp, North Adams.
Second Team: Jozy Lougheed, South; Madie Mays, Wheelersburg; Gracey McCullough, Zane Trace; Emma Hinshaw, Huntington; Maelynn Howell, Portsmouth West; Summer Bird, Peebles; Emma Sayre, Portsmouth West
Third Team: Addison Claxon, South Webster; Averi McFadden, Paint Valley; Kynedi Davis, Minford; Lauryn Blackburn, Westfall; Gracee Pfeifer, South
Honorable Mention: Skylar Zimmerman, South Webster; Natalie Adkins, South Webster; Lexie Rucker, Wheelersburg; Kinley May, Zane Trace; Brooke Bossert, Adena; Katelynn Boerger, North Adams; Darby Mills, Peebles; Audrey Weakley, West Union; Kiera Kennard, Wheelersburg; Faith Jewett, Northwest; Ellie Stephens, Peebles; Addalyn Conway, Valley; Kennedy Bowling, Portsmouth; Caydence Carroll, Peebles; Sarah Clark, Brown; Lexie Morrow, Valley; Karleigh South, Northwest; Emily Mullins, Brown; Macy Corcoran, South; Karli Thornton, Westfall; Kaci Carroll, Huntington.
Coach of the Year: Laura Smith, Adena
Player of the Year: Isabella Claxon, South Webster
Division 4
First Team: Annie Dettwiller, Notre Dame; Kenzington Ferneau, Western; Mallory Boland, Notre Dame; Dylan O'Rourke, Glenwood; Brianne Hicks, Notre Dame; Lori Brown, Green.
Second Team: Maggie Swayne, Clay; Megan Nickell, Eastern Pike; Gwen Sparks, Notre Dame; Madison Entler, Notre Dame; Alex Smith, Green; Cadence Williams, Glenwood.
Honorable Mention: Gracie Ashley, Notre Dame; Addy Brewster, Western; Katie Fife, Clay; Jadelyn Lawson, Glenwood; Laken Gullett, Eastern Pike.
Player of the Year: Annie Dettwiller, Notre Dame
Coach of the Year: Katie Dettwiller, Notre Dame
