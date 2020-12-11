Even though the Piketon Redstreaks opened Scioto Valley Conference hoops play with a 17-point win over the visiting Westfall Mustangs Friday night, they had their work cut out for them.
The final score read 47-30, but the game played up and down the floor was one of defensive intensity. It never seemed like the Redstreaks had complete control, but they did enough to stay in front of the Mustangs.
"First, we have to start by giving credit to Westfall, especially in the second half. They did everything they could to keep us out of the middle, which is where we want to live. They did a great job of making post feeds difficult," said Piketon coach Kyle Miller.
"It was just a battle. Those guys are well prepared. Their staff does a great job. They are young and old. They have a heavy junior core, but they have some sophomores who can play. Blackburn, their lone senior, is a fantastic player."
Fortunately for the Redstreaks, they were able to build their cushion in the first half. Since the Mustangs were making it difficult to get the ball inside, Piketon kicked the ball out to the arc where shooters delivered, accounting six-three pointers in the opening half.
The two teams traded buckets to start the contest with Westfall pushing out to a 6-5 advantage three minutes into play. Then post player Kydan Potts found himself wide open outside the arc and elevated to swish a three-pointer. The Redstreaks followed that up with another three-pointer from senior Chris Chandler for a quick six-point burst to move in front 11-6. While the Mustangs never regained the lead, they never stopped chasing the Redstreaks either.
Over the final four minutes of the quarter, Piketon only allowed Westfall to put up four shots, three of which were from three-point land. The Mustangs hit two of those trifectas. Westfall was also denying Piketon, but Tra Swayne was able to muscle his way into the paint and score. The Streaks held a 13-12 lead at that point.
The second quarter was the difference-maker for the Streaks. Swayne started the scoring by drawing contact underneath and going to the line for a pair of free throws. Brody Fuller followed with the next drive as Piketon moved up to a 17-12 lead. Westfall's lone senior, Lucas Blackburn, worked his way into the post to score. That ended up being the only field goal of the quarter for the Mustangs.
Playing unselfishly, the Redstreaks first looked to drive inside. But when an opening wasn't available, they would fire the ball back out to a teammate for an open three. The first of the quarter came out of the hands of Brody Fuller, following a Levi Gullion drive. The next came when Swayne drove inside and then fired back out to Chandler, creating a 23-14 advantage. At that point, the Mustangs took a timeout, but that didn't stop Piketon. Coming out of that break, Gullion drove once more and fired back out to Fuller for a third three-pointer, increasing the lead to 26-15. Blackburn provided Westfall's only other point from the line.
Piketon's final basket was set up when Potts came away with the ball on defense and fired it ahead to Chandler for an uncontested layup. That made the lead 28-15 at the break.
The Redstreaks solidified their lead early in the third quarter with a run of seven unanswered points with five of those coming from Levi Gullion, who also delivered a block during that stretch. At that point, the Restreaks led 35-17, but the Mustangs just kept fighting. As close as Westfall could pull was within 14 early in the fourth quarter, 41-27. But the defensive efforts by both teams kept the scoring at a minimum with each adding eight points in the final eight minutes, as Piketon completed the 47-30 win.
"Our guys believe in our different coverages," said Miller. "It makes it so much easier to execute those coverages when the belief is there. One of our goals is get 80 percent of the defensive boards. At halftime, it was 73 percent. By the end of the game, it was 82 percent. K.P. (Kydan Potts) was a big part of that. He had multiple defensive rebounds in a row."
Piketon was led by Chris Chandler with 17 points and six rebounds. Swayne finished his night with 10 points. Potts secured eight rebounds to lead the way in that category. Gullion scored nine points, while producing five rebounds, two steals, two assists and a block. Fuller also had eight points.
"We turned the ball over a lot in the second half, but six of them were probably charges. At some point, our guys need to understand that they should probably come to a jump-stop and get straight up and down, instead of putting their shoulders down and pushing through," said Miller.
"Westfall did a fantastic job of sticking to the plan. We were lucky enough to speed them up a little bit with our zone stuff. We got the win, and now we prepare for Unioto."
In junior varsity action, the Redstreaks won 35-33 on a buzzer-beating three-pointer from Brady Coreno.
With the win, the Redstreaks improved to 3-1 overall and 1-0 in Scioto Valley Conference play.
WHS - 12 3 7 8 - 30
PHS - 13 15 11 8 - 47
WESTFALL (30) — Casey Cline 2 0 0-0 4, Blaec Bugher 1 0 0-0 2, Trevor Wolfe 0 3 0-0 9, Ashton Nunemaker 0 0 0-0 0, Tyler Shipley 2 1 0-0 7, Seth Gifford 0 0 0-0 0, Brody Clark 0 0 0-0 0, Lucas Blackburn 3 0 2-4 8, TOTALS 8 4 2-4 30.
PIKETON (47) — Levi Gullion 4 0 1-2 9, Shane Leedy 0 0 0-0 0, Brody Fuller 1 2 0-0 8, Tra Swayne 4 0 2-3 10, Sawyer Pendleton 0 0 0-0 0, Brady Coreno 0 0 0-0 0, Kydan Potts 0 1 0-0 3, Chris Chandler 4 3 0-0 17, TOTALS 13 6 3-5 47.
