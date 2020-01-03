As is often the case for in-county basketball games, the Waverly Tigers and the Eastern Eagles battled through a very competitive contest on the hardwood.
Ultimately, the Tigers pulled away late in the third quarter and continued into the fourth, winning 67-56.
Eastern’s outside shooting kept the game close much of the way. Waverly was able to find the equalizer with strong post play.
After Eastern freshman Neil Leist opened the scoring in the game with a triple, the Tigers rolled ahead with eight unanswered points, using three buckets from Tanner Smallwood and another from Will Futhey, 8-3. Leist dialed up another three-ball to get the Eagles within two, 8-6. Waverly briefly extended the lead to five with a Zeke Brown trifecta, 13-8, and six after a three-point play from Smallwood, 16-10. Then Brennen Slusher delivered Eastern’s third three-pointer of the night, cutting the lead to 16-13.
The second quarter started with a three-pointer from Eastern junior Dillion Mattox, tying the game at 16-16. Eastern freshman Gabe McBee delivered a block defensively, but the Tigers still scored when Will Futhey delivered a putback bucket. But McBee followed with a trifecta, giving the Eagles their first lead, 19-18, since the opening of the first quarter.
That was the start of a 9-3 run by the Eagles as they pushed their lead to 25-21. The Tigers surged back to tie it at 27-27 with a 6-2 burst. Then McBee had the final shot of the quarter, giving Eastern the 29-27 lead at the half. At that point, the Eagles had connected on 5-of-10 three-point attempts, and hit 6-of-9 from two-point range. They were a perfect 5-for-5 from two-point range in the second quarter.
Opening the third quarter, Eastern junior Jake Tribby blocked a shot before Chase Carter hit to extend the Eagle lead to four, 31-27. The Tigers moved ahead 32-31 when Brown responded with his second three-pointer of the night and Futhey scored inside.
Then Leist gave the Eagles what would be their final lead, hitting his third triple of the night, 34-32. Brown shot another three-pointer that bounced off the rim, but Smallwood was there for the tip-in bucket, bringing the game to a 34-34 tie. Michael Goodman scored on a fast break for Waverly’s next basket, giving the Tigers the lead for good, 36-34. Goodman and Trey Robertson each hit from the line before Robertson fired an alley-oop pass to Brown, who scored and drew a foul, adding the free throw to give Waverly a 41-34 advantage.
Just as quickly, the Eagles cut the lead back down to one when Slusher dialed up back-to-back three-pointers, 41-40. The Tigers responded with a 7-0 burst, going inside with Futhey and Brown before capping it with a trifecta from Goodman, 48-40. Hunter Cochenour ended the scoring with a three-pointer for Eastern, 48-43. Eastern was a perfect 4-for-4 from long distance in the third quarter.
Opening the fourth quarter, Goodman took advantage of another open look, hitting a trey. Brown had the next bucket with a putback, opening a 10-point lead 53-43. Leist had another three-pointer to cut the lead back to seven, 53-46. But Waverly was able to maintain a seven to nine point advantage for the next six minutes. Goodman and Zeke Brown each hit a pair of free throws in the final minute to push the Tigers ahead by double digits again, 67-56.
“I told our guys that we were going to get Eastern’s best game. If we weren’t prepared, we would walk out of here not feeling good about ourselves,” said Waverly coach Travis Robertson.
“I don’t think we took their best punch. Their best player, (Hunter) Cochenour, wasn’t feeling well. We defended him. But if he scores his 20 or so that he does on a normal night, the other guys all kick in. Then we would be in trouble.”
Unofficially for the game, Waverly was 23-of-46 (50 percent) from two-point range, 4-of-12 (33.3 percent) from three-point land and 9-of-17 from the line (53 percent). Eastern was 11-of-28 (39 percent) from two-point range, 10-of-19 (52 percent) beyond the arc, and 4-of-7 (57 percent) from the line. The Tigers outrebounded the Eagles 40-22. Waverly had four turnovers, while Eastern had 10.
Waverly’s post players combined for 47 of the 67 points and 27 of the 40 rebounds. Zeke Brown led the scoring with 18 points and eight rebounds. Tanner Smallwood had 17 points and 8 rebounds. Will Futhey finished with a double-double of 12 points and 11 rebounds. Senior guard Michael Goodman also scored 11 points.
“One of our biggest positives was to have four guys in double figures. We hadn’t done that yet this year,” said Robertson. “Mike hit a couple of big shots tonight. Will was a monster on the boards. Tanner scored in the post when we needed it. Zeke did a great job defensively. He had a couple of breakdowns, but overall he did good. We tried to go inside and establish early.”
The game between Eastern and Waverly also marked the first time Eastern coach Lakiem Lockery, a long time Waverly junior varsity coach, coached against the Tigers and his friend Travis Robertson.
“It was strange. I had been here for nine years. It is just about getting over the emotions,” said Lockery. “At the end of the day, it was just about my kids and having them come out and make sure we are here together. No matter what the situation used to be, I am an Eagle now. We were here to play and play our hearts out.”
For Eastern, Neil Leist led the scoring with 14 points, followed by Brennen Slusher and Dillion Mattox with 11 points each, and Chase Carter with 10 points and six rebounds.
“I’m proud of my boys. The loss doesn’t amount to how hard they worked. If we would have played that way in every game, we probably would have two less losses,” said Lockery. “We have been off for two weeks. I’m looking forward to what we can bring out for our Tuesday game now. This momentum is huge for us. The effort we put into tonight is big. If we stay within our offense and we take the right shots, we will be fine. I’m looking forward to us continuing to grow and get better. “
Waverly improves to 7-2 overall and 4-1 in the SOC II. The Tigers will head to Wheelersburg for a showdown with the league-leading Pirates Tuesday.
Eastern drops to 5-5 overall and 2-4 in SOC II play. The Eagles will head to Portsmouth West Tuesday.
EHS - 13 16 14 13 - 56
WHS - 16 11 21 19 - 67
EASTERN (56) — Dillion Mattox 2 1 4-4 11, Hunter Cochenour 1 1 0-1 5, Neil Leist 1 4 0-0 14, Chase Carter 5 0 0-0 10, Jake Tribby 0 0 0-2 0, Drake Ferguson 0 0 0-0 0, Brennen Slusher 1 3 0-0 11, Gabe McBee 1 1 0-0 5, TOTALS 11 10 4-7 56.
WAVERLY (67) — Tanner Smallwood 8 0 1-3 17, Trey Robertson 3 0 1-3 7, Will Futhey 6 0 0-1 12, Zeke Brown 4 2 4-5 18, Michael Goodman 1 2 3-4 11, Grayson Diener 1 0 0-1 2, Wade Futhey 0 0 0-0 0, TOTALS 23 4 9-17 67.
