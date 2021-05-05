Starting the week off right, the Piketon Redstreaks took on the Paint Valley Bearcats at V.A. Memorial Stadium and used some late hitting to record a 5-2 triumph on Monday, May 3.
To record the season sweep of the Bearcats, the Redstreaks had to come from behind and crack the code of Paint Valley pitcher Connor Free, who had a no-hitter going through three innings of play.
In fact, Free struck out the side in both the first and third innings. He also recorded a strikeout in the second inning between a pair of flyouts to center field. That brought him to seven strikeouts in nine batters faced.
Paint Valley took the lead in the bottom of the third inning, taking advantage of an error and a wild pitch to put the leadoff runner, Dax Estep, in scoring position for Brock Blanton to send him home with a double, 1-0.
Piketon broke up the no-hitter in the top of the fourth inning when Johnny Burton led off with a single. But he became the victim of a double play when Tra Swayne's bunt popped up too high. Designated hitter Chase Carson delivered the second hit of the inning, but it came to an end when Roger Woodruff grounded out to third for the final out. Piketon added six more hits and five runs in the final three innings.
Before that rally could start, Paint Valley used a pair of hits and a Piketon error to score another run in the home half of the fourth inning, making the lead 2-0. The rest of the scoring belonged to the Redstreaks.
In the top of the fifth inning, Easton Lansing led off with a single and then moved to second on an error by the Paint Valley right fielder. Logan Maynard followed with a sacrifice bunt to push Lansing to third base. Then Brody Fuller delivered an RBI-double to send Lansing home and cut the Bearcats' lead in half, 2-1.
It wasn't long until Piketon took control. Paint Valley's Free had the only hit in the top of the sixth for his team, but he was stranded at third base after back-to-back groundouts ended the frame.
Piketon leadoff hitter Johnny Burton stepped to the plate for the Redstreaks, blasting a double to right field. Burton didn't stop at second, sprinting on to third on an error charged to the right fielder. Up next, Tra Swayne was hit by a pitch. Then Chase Carson stepped to the plate and delivered a sacrifice fly to left field to score Burton and tie the game at 2-2.
After Roger Woodruff popped up to third base, Lansing provided another base hit. Carter Williams entered as a pinch runner for Lansing and stole second base. Then Maynard drew a walk to fill the bases with Streaks. A passed ball allowed all of the runners to advance, and Swayne crossed the plate to make it 3-2. Adding two more insurance runs, Fuller blasted a single to center field, allowing Williams and Maynard to score easily, making the lead 5-2. A groundout brought the inning to a close, but the Redstreaks had a secure lead.
In the bottom of the sixth, the first Paint Valley batter worked a walk, but the Redstreaks turned that into a double play when the next batter hit a fly ball to Jake Thornsberry in right field. Thornsberry fired the ball to Lansing at first for the second out. A final pop-up ended the inning.
In the top of the seventh, Piketon's Hunter Harris had a single, pinch hitting for Camren Loar, who re-entered to steal second and move to third on a wild pitch. But he was stranded there. In the bottom of the seventh, Paint Valley's Trent Mettler singled to lead off, but he didn't get to move past first as two infield pop-ups followed. Then Piketon pitcher J.J. Tackett recorded the final out with a strikeout, sealing the 5-2 win.
Tackett (2-4) finished the complete game victory. He surrendered two runs, both unearned, on seven hits, while striking out three and walking three. For Paint Valley, Free spun a complete game as well, taking the loss. He gave up five earned runs on eight hits, while striking out 10 batters and walking one. Seven of those 10 strikeouts came in the first three innings.
Offensively, Piketon was led by Brody Fuller, who went 2-for-3 with three RBIs and a run. Chase Carson was 1-for-3 with an RBI. Burton finished 2-for-4 with a run, while Lansing was 2-for-3 with a run. Harris finished 1-for-1, while Carter Willams and Camren Loar each had a stolen base.
PHS - 000 014 0 - 5
PVHS - 001 100 0 - 2
