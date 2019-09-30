With senior Aidan Judd posting two individual wins for the Waverly cross country team, the Tigers have been enjoying success in a pair of bigger meets.
On Saturday, Sept. 14, the Tigers traveled into Fairfield County, heading to the Fairfield Union to compete in the Falcon Invitational.
There Judd posted his second individual win of the season, running the course in 16:13.60. That time gave him an "Elite" status, according to milesplit.com. Judd was one of three runners that day to be listed for the MileSplit U.S. Second Team standard. The runner-up of the boys high school race, Anthony Toskin of Lakewood-Hebron, also qualified with his time of 16:24.9. The other qualifier was the winner of the high school girls race, Madison Eyman, of Fairfield Union, who ran the course in 18:48.7.
Joining Judd, Waverly's next five runners crossed the line in the top 25. Freshman Mitch Green and senior Philip Evory were the next two runners, finishing seventh (17.04.9) and eighth (17:16.6). Junior Calob Ramirez was 16th overall (17:36.8), followed by sophomore Jack Monroe (20th, 17:52.2) and senior Spencer Fraley (24th, 18:26.8).
Next for the Tigers were sophomore Aidan Kelley (19:37.7) in 41st and junior A.J. Sibole (20:25.8) in 58th. Rounding out the placements were Alex Rostek (79th, 22:14.2), Alex Stoller (85th, 23:51.3), and Grant Noel (90th, 25:42.4).
Those results saw the Tigers capture runners-up as a team, finishing second with a score of 51. Lakewood-Hebron won the title with a score of 30. The hosting Fairfield Union Falcons took third (68), followed by Logan (106), Logan Elm (119), Licking Valley (181), Morgan (195), and Fairfield Christian Academy (223).
In the high school girls competition, the Lady Tigers finished seventh overall as a team with 161 points. Fairfield Union took the team title with 40 points, followed by runner-up Lakewood-Hebron with 58 points.
Waverly was led by sophomore Olivia Cisco, who ran her way to seventh place in 21:20. Senior Sarah Crabtree was next, taking 21st in 22:57.5. Wrapping up the placements for Waverly were Julia Clark (41st, 24:59.9), Abby Ray (62nd, 27:02), Hannah Swinning (66th, 27:28.8), and Jenna Thompson (81st, 33:27.9).
In the junior high boys competition, Waverly did not have enough runners to generate a team score. The results were Lane Bear (26th, 13:32.5), Jeremy Williams (49th, 14:57.9), Sam Walsh (54th, 15:23.1) and Xavery Attencio (73rd, 22:12.4).
In the junior high girls competition, Caitlyn Dyke was the lone runner, finishing 44th in 19:58.7.
Returning to Fairfield County for the second straight week, Waverly's cross country teams participated in the Bob Reall Lancaster Invitational on Sept. 21. Leading the way once again in that competition, Waverly senior Aidan Judd won the Blue Division race, competing the course in 16:44.4. Just like the previous week, he was followed by Lakewood-Hebron's Anthony Toskin, who was runner-up in 16:50.7.
Similarly to last week, Lakewood-Hebron edged Waverly in the battle for the team title. Lakewood won the meet with a team score of 57, followed by the Tigers with 81 points. It was a much bigger competition this time around with 16 scoring teams and 182 runners.
For Waverly behind Judd's winning performance, senior Philip Evory was seventh (17:27.4) 43 seconds back with freshman teammate Mitch Green on his heels in eighth (17:29.1) 48 seconds back.
The next three Tigers across the line were Jack Monroe (31st, 18:31.8), Spencer Fraley (36th, 18:48.6) and Calob Ramirez (40th, 18:55.5). Completing the results were Aidan Kelly (72nd, 20:04.7), A.J. Sibole (83rd, 20:45), Alex Rostek (114th, 21:50.1), Grant Noel (162nd, 25:33.5) and Alex Stoller (164th, 26:11.7).
The Lady Tigers finished seventh as a team with 159 points in their portion of the meet. Fairfield Union captured the title with 45 points, followed by runner-up Lakewood with 85 points.
Olivia Cisco led the way individually for the Lady Tigers by crossing the line sixth in 21:39.8. Next was Sarah Crabtree in 25th (23:17.8), followed by Julia Clark (45th, 25:28.4), Abby Ray (59th, 26:36.5), Hannah Swinning (65th, 27:19.3), Aiyana Tolliver (69th, 27:55.9), Hannah Remy (82nd, 29:32.2) and Olivia Russell (84th, 30:03.3).
In the junior high boys small team competition, Waverly finished 12th with 277 points. Bexley won the team title with 46 points, followed by Williamstown as the runner-up with 83 points.
Waverly was led by Lane Bear, who was 30th overall in 13:15.8, followed by Carson Moore (40th, 13:39.3) and Sam Walsh (70th, 14:52.1). Rounding out the results were Tigers Jeremy Williams (88th, 15:35.8), Eli Hobbs (125th, 21:29.5) and Xavery Attencio (127th, 22:31.7).
The lone competitor for the Waverly Lady Tigers in the junior high race was Carly Dixon. She finished 84th in 21:01.8.
Normally the Tigers would have been competing in the Piketon Invitational on Saturday, Sept. 28, but that event was canceled for this year due to construction at PHS.
The replacement event on that day was the Portsmouth HS/Shawnee State CC Invitational, which was run at the Earl Thomas Conley Riverside Park in West Portsmouth. The first race began at 10 a.m.
As has been standard this fall season, the Tigers were in a battle with the Northwest Mohawks for the title. Northwest ultimately took the win, finishing first with 34 points, followed by the Tigers with 54 points. A total of 13 teams scored in the event.
Northwest's Landen Smith won the overall title with a time of 16:39, followed by Rock Hill's Eli Baker as the runner-up in 17:06. For Waverly, Aidan Judd finished third in 17:22, followed closely by teammates Mitch Green (sixth, 17:22) and Philip Evory (ninth, 18:00). Jack Monroe was next, taking 16th in 18:48. He was followed by Spencer Fraley (34th, 20:15), A.J. Sibole (45th, 21:19), Aidan Kelly (58th, 22:03), Alex Rostek (70th, 22:53), Alex Stoller (90th, 25:05) and Grant Noel (101st, 26:19).
In the junior high boys competition, the Tigers finished sixth as a team with 158 points. Lane Bear led Waverly by taking eighth in 12:32. Carson Moore was next in 22nd in 13:49.98. Moore was followed by Jeremy Williams (35th, 14:25.45), Sam Walsh (42nd, 15:00) and Eli Hobbs (83rd, 18:37).
The Lady Tigers did not compete in this event. Waverly will head to the Grove City Christian Invitational on Saturday, Oct. 5.
