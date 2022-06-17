CHILLICOTHE, Ohio - The Chillicothe Paints, presented by Adena Health System, used timely hitting and aggressive baserunning to give them their eighth-straight victory on Thursday night at VA Memorial Stadium, a 7-6 win over the Champion City Kings.
The Paints (11-3) wasted no time in scoring as Tim Orr hit a two-run home run in the first, scoring Nate Dorinsky, who previously reached on a single.
The Kings (4-9) struck back in the top of the second with a leadoff double by Edrick Padilla, who would come around to score, cutting it to 2-1.
Champion City would take the lead after loading the bases and slashing a two-run single in the top of the third. A bases-loaded walk made it 4-2 Kings.
The Paints responded with a run of their own when Ben Gbur hit a sacrifice fly, bringing home Brett Carson, bringing Chillicothe to within one at 4-3.
In the top of the fourth, the Kings would stretch their lead to 5-3 after a leadoff double by Trey Carter and an RBI single from Gus Gregory.
In the bottom of the fifth, the Paints would get a run back on a solo home run from Carson, again making it a one-run game at 5-4.
In the bottom of the seventh, Santrel Farmer would score from second after the ball was thrown away on his steal attempt of third, tying the game at 5-5. Later in the inning, the Paints' first hit with runners in scoring position came off the bat of Mike Sprocket, delivering a two-run single with the bases loaded, putting the Paints back in front, 7-5.
The Kings added a run in the top of the eighth on an RBI infield-single by Jayson Zmejkoski, cutting the deficit to a run at 7-6.
Cruz McFadden, who came in for Chillicothe in the seventh inning, held the Kings scoreless in the ninth. Jonah Sutton was thrown out at third by Chillicothe centerfielder Ben Gbur trying to go first to third on a single by Sean Kolenich, ending the game with Chillicothe grabbing the win.
Gine Sabatine (1-0) pitched 4 1/3 innings of relief for the Paints, allowing one run on six hits, walking two and striking out one to earn his first win of the season. McFadden collected his first save of the year.
Chillicothe looks to made in nine in a row Friday night at VA Memorial Stadium against the Danville Dans at 7:05 p.m. It's 4-H Night, by Ohio Farm Bureau. Tickets are available at ChillicothePaints.com and at the game.
