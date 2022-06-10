CHILLICOTHE — The Chillicothe Paints, presented by Adena Health System, used nine runs through the first five innings to pull off a 9-6 win at home against the Johnstown Mill Rats Thursday night at VA Memorial Stadium.
The Mill Rats (4-4) got out to a one-nothing lead after a leadoff home run off the bat of Jake Casey. Todd Bangtson would soon settle in and only gave up two runs in his five innings of work.
In the bottom of the first, the Paints (4-3) scored one to tie it up on Josh McAlister's double after Jeron Williams singled and stole two bases.
Chillicothe would take the lead in the bottom of the third inning. After another leadoff single by Williams, a Ben Gbur triple was followed by a Tim Orr RBI single, making the score 3-1 Paints. After that, an error by Johnstown would allow another run to score off of a hard grounder from Trey Pancake, leaving the score 4-1 after the third.
Johnstown would quickly respond with another leadoff homerun, cutting the Paints' lead to two at 4-2.
In the bottom of the fourth, the Paints would answer with two more runs on three consecutive hits from Gbur, Orr, and Wroot, respectively, giving the Paints a 6-2 lead after four innings.
After Bangtson held the Mill Rats scoreless in the top of the fifth, the Paints would strike again. This time, an error on a pickoff attempt to first base allowed Nate Dorinsky to score. Williams' third hit of the game followed, an RBI triple. The Paints plated another in the inning on another Gbur RBI hit, bringing the score to 9-2 after five.
In the top of the seventh, the Johnson scored on a wild pitch and a single up the middle, cutting the lead to 9-4. The Mill Rats scored another in the seventh on a bloop single, cutting the Paints' lead to four at 9-5.
Johnstown would continue their scoring with another run on a fielder's choice in the top of the eighth to make it 9-6 heading into the bottom of the eighth.
Chillicothe's Cruz McFadden came in to pitch the last two innings for the Paints, allowing one run and striking out two while scoring the victory.
The Paints hit the road for three days in Johnstown beginning Friday with a 7 p.m. matchup with the Mill Rats.
