CHILLICOTHE - The Chillicothe Paints went 16 innings without scoring a run, but the bars exploded late in the game Sunday to give the Paints a 14-4, eight-inning win over the Alton River Dragons and their third Prospect League Championship.
Brett Carson, from Ashville, smoked a three RBI double off the center field wall to give the Paints a mercy-rule win. Carson's double capped an incredible comeback.Trailing 4-0, heading into the seventh things looked dim for Chillicothe.
“It’s definitely an awesome feeling,” Carson said. “Coming in here I just wanted to play ball and I got around a great group of guys and it was a lot of fun being close to home and it feels surreal to do that here tonight. I’m at a loss for words honestly.”
The Paints pushed six runs across in the seventh inning and eight more runs crossed the dish in the eighth inning, to put the River Dragons away.
Chillicothe sent 12 batters to the plate in the seventh frame.Gianni Pasarelii, Carson, Santrel Farmer, Tim Orr, Kade Wroot, and NateDorinsky all picked up RBI’s.
The River Dragons had a chance to answer in the eighth inning, but a great catch by Farmer after a collision with Wroot in right center field ended the inning.
“We had just taken the lead and I saw that ball go up into right center and as I was running I was saying ‘I’m not going to let that ball hit the turf’ we were not going to let that ball drop.”
In the eight inning, 11 more Paints went to the plate. Orr and Wroot both had an RBI each then Dorinsky cleared the bases, which were loaded, with a double to center field. The bases were loaded when Csron cleared them to win the game.
The River Dragons jumped ahead in the fourth inning thanks to a Chillicothe error. The throw to first base was wide and allowed a pair of runs to score on a chopper to second base that could have ended the inning.
Another run scored in the fifth inning again on a Paints’ error. After leading off with a double and being sacrificed to third, Cameron Hailstone scored when at ground ate up the Paints shortstop and by the time he had recovered there was no play to be made.
Alton tacked on another run in the sixth on an RBI hit by Hailstone that drove in Gunnar Doyle.
Chillicothe threw Nick Lallathin, who had not started a game all season and Lallathin did well giving up four runs, one earned on six hits with no walks and fanned six batters in five and two third innings of work.
Isaac Danford, who came in for Lalathin, got the win for Chillicothe. Danford threw two and a third innings of perfect baseball with a strikeout.
Brady Salzman was tagged with the loss for Alton. Saltxman was one of two River Dragon pitchers who did not record an out, Saltzman gave up two runs on two hits.
The Paints were just the second team all season to beat Alton in a game that Alton had led by at least four runs. It also broke a streak of eight straight Prospect League Championship Series where the home team had lost.
This is Chillicothe's third Prospect League title, the Paints also won the title in 2010 and 2019.
