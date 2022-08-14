CHILLICOTHE - The Chillicothe Paints went 16 innings without scoring a run, but the bars exploded late in the game Sunday to give the Paints a 14-4, eight-inning win over the Alton River Dragons and their third Prospect League Championship.

Brett Carson, from Ashville, smoked a three RBI double off the center field wall to give the Paints a mercy-rule win. Carson's double capped an incredible comeback.Trailing 4-0, heading into the seventh things looked dim for Chillicothe.

