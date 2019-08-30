In an usual Thursday night football game, the Eastern Eagles started off with a bang.
For the first six minutes of Thursday night's football game at Paint Valley, the Eastern Eagles kept pace with the scoring of the senior-laden Bearcats.
After four possessions, each team had scored two touchdowns, and Paint Valley held a narrow 14-13 edge. But Eastern's next possession ended with a pick-6 interception, shifting the momentum in favor of the Bearcats, who went on to win the game 56-13.
"For six minutes, our players believed in themselves. At the start of the game, they were fired up and they believed," said Eastern coach Scott Tomlison.
"Our players read social media and they hear stuff (about Paint Valley going 11-1 and making the playoffs last year). Once you get that seed of doubt in the back of your head, it can become a problem. As soon as we threw that interception and they scored, our players let that seed of doubt grow. They let it grow as more things went wrong. Four or five plays can separate the whole ball game. Those plays went against us. Part of that is youth. We have to get to the point where we can weather the storm when bad things happen and fight back through it."
The game between the two teams was played on Thursday in part because Eastern coach Scott Tomlison's son, Dalton, was set to play his first NCAA Division I college football game for UMass Friday night at 7:15 p.m. at Rutgers University (New Jersey). This gave Coach Tomlison the night off so he could watch his son Dalton, a 2018 Eastern High School graduate, play.
In the beginning of the Thursday game, Eastern was not going to let Paint Valley's size and strength deter them from pushing the tempo of the game to their pace. They used the speed they had to their advantage, going right down the field on the opening drive.
First, it was a third-down pass from sophomore quarterback Wyatt Hines that went to Logan Clemmons, who weaved his way up the middle for a 21-yard gain. Hines' next completion went to Devon Conley for a six-yard gain. Then he connected with Dillion Mattox and he proceeded to go up the Paint Valley sideline for a 43-yard gain. Mattox nearly escaped but was caught from behind on a shoestring tackle. Mattox later closed the drive with a seven-yard touchdown run, putting Eastern up 6-0 with 9:12 left in the opening quarter.
Paint Valley responded with a scoring drive, highlighted by a 50-yard throw-and catch from quarterback Bryce Newland to Cruz McFadden. Three short runs later, Lane Mettler scored with a one yard run, and Jackson Williams added the point-after kick, giving the Bearcats a 7-6 edge with 7:42 left in the quarter.
Once again, the Eagles answered, and it didn't take long. A mere 20 seconds later, Logan Clemmons took a pass from Hines and scampered 59 yards for the touchdown. Eastern freshman Chase Carter made good on his second point-after kick of the night, putting EHS ahead with 7:22 left in the opening quarter.
The Bearcats countered with their own quick strike, using a 55-yard run from Brayden Ison to score with 7:06 left. Williams connected on the kick, giving Paint Valley the 14-13 lead.
From that point forward, the rest of the scoring belonged to Paint Valley. Eastern's third possession ended when Bearcat Cordell Grubb picked off Hines' pass at the Eagle 15-yard line and ran it into the end zone, pushing the lead to 21-13 with 5:29 to go. Eastern's next drive ended in an interception as well. Paint Valley responded by scoring quickly again, using a 43-yard run from Ison to open a 28-13 lead with 3:50 left in the opening quarter.
The second quarter saw the Bearcats score three more times. The first was a 23-yard pass from Newland to Beau Blankenship. The next two were short runs by Andrew Walker and Lane Mettler. At the half, Paint Valley was ahead 49-13.
Paint Valley scored its final touchdown in the third quarter on a 15-yard run from Tramel Byrd, pushing the score to 56-13. A defensive highlight of that third quarter for the Eagles was the recovery of a Paint Valley fumble.
Coach Tomlison knew playing Paint Valley would be a monumental challenge.
"We are playing against one of the best teams in the area with a bunch of freshmen and sophomores. For six minutes, they believed in themselves. We are going to win some games. Within our conference and Division VII, we will be a good team," said Tomlison.
"We want to be like Paint Valley. That's why we scheduled this game. Two or three years ago, this team was 5-5. We've been 5-5 the last few years. We want to make that jump, so we scheduled this game to show the players where they need to be and how the game is played at a championship level. It opened their eyes. They got to see it. Now we have to get to work and close some gaps. When we do that, we will be a good football team."
Tomlison was proud of his young freshmen, four of whom started the game in key positions on the line.
"We have most of this team coming back next year. Our best skill players are juniors and sophomores," said Tomlison. "We started four freshmen tonight with three on the defensive line. They did an awesome job."
The Eagles will face another Scioto Valley Conference team next week as they prepare to take on the Huntington Huntsmen at EHS.
"They are very well coached. I really like his schemes on both sides of the ball. It is going to be a tough game. I am hoping this game prepared us for it," said Tomlison.
"We got out of this one healthy. We had no injuries. We played at a good pace. Even though things went bad for us, we never stopped trying. My players never gave up. They didn't hang their heads. We missed some plays. We could have scored a couple more times in the first half where we had a receiver wide open and we missed the call. If we hit those, we have more momentum going into the half."
Kickoff between the Huntsmen and the Eagles is set for 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 6 at EHS.
Statistics:
Passing: Wyatt Hines, 8-for-16, 119 yards, 1 TD, 2 INT.
Rushing: Dillion Mattox 4-6, 1 TD; Hines 11-16, 1 fumble.
Receiving: Logan Clemmons 4-74, 1 TD; Dillion Mattox 2-39; Devon Conley 2-9.
Tackles: Logan Clemmons 7, Chase Carter 5, Kyle Beasley 4, K.J. Reinsmith 3, Jake Tribby 3, Tyler Hanshaw 3, Dillion Mattox 2, Malik Harrs 1, Michael tistics:Cantrell 1, Devon Conley 1
Forced Fumble: Kyle Beasley 1.
