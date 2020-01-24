After a tough 75-73 loss to Ironton St. Joseph Tuesday event, the Western Indians wanted nothing more than to right the ship at Clay Friday night.
The Indians had their opportunities, but in the end, the Clay Panthers put away a 59-54 win with 0.2 seconds left on two final foul shots from senior Gage Moore.
A strong point throughout the night for the Indians was their ability to hit outside shots. Western connected on 12 three-pointers in the game, but the Indians went 1-for-5 from long range in the final two minutes of play, keeping them short of their comeback bid.
“We thought that we could come out and really have a chance to work on a zone. When we played them at our place, they hit one outside shot. We thought we could take away the paint from them,” said Western coach Doug Williams. “It seemed to work as far as their scoring. We gave up just 22 points in the first half. The only issue was that it slowed the game down to their speed. So we didn’t get a chance to stretch the game at all.”
Western opened the scoring with a three-pointer from senior Coleman Gibson, setting the table for the way the first quarter would go. The Indians went 5-for-8 from long range. Noah Whitt had the next triple, making the lead 6-2. Maveric Ferneau dialed up the next one, creating a 9-4 lead at the midpoint. Kolten Miller had the final two triples of the quarter for the Indians, making the lead 15-10. Clay was able to add a couple of buckets to cut the lead to 15-10.
The second quarter saw Ferneau hit Western’s sixth triple, making the lead 18-10. Then Clay found some success with the three-point shot, cutting the Indian lead down to five by the mid-point. The Panthers managed to find some gaps in Western’s zone, trimming the lead to four by the break, 26-22.
Starting the third quarter, the Panthers cashed in on back-to-back Western turnovers to take their first lead of the game at 27-26. Ferneau briefly put the Indians back in front with another trifecta. However, Clay followed with a 6-0 run that put them ahead by four, 33-29.
Whitt had Western’s next trifecta at the midpoint to get the Indians within one, 33-32. Clay increased the lead to three before Miller hit Western’s third three-ball of the quarter, tying the game at 35-35. But the Panthers closed the quarter on a 6-3 run, going up 41-38. They shot 8-of-10 during that stretch.
Western continued to play from behind in the fourth quarter. Each time the Indians cut into Clay’s lead, they had an answering shot, eventually pushing to a 54-46 lead with three minutes to go. Western sophomore Reed Brewster snapped what was nearly a three-minute drought with a three-pointer to get the Indians within five, 54-49. Whitt kept them within five on the next possession with a baseline drive, 56-51.
Western’s next four three-point shot attempts were off the mark. The Indians had forced Clay turnovers and gave themselves the opportunity to get the shots, but those shots wouldn’t fall. Whitt hit Western’s final three-pointer with 10.8 seconds left to cut the lead to three, 57-54. The Indians fouled to put the Panthers on the line and had the chance to go for a tie after missed freebies, but a turnover ended Western’s hope. Forced to foul again, the Indians put Gage Moore on the line with 0.2 seconds to go, and he swished both of his shots, sealing the 59-54 win.
“In the second half, we tried to go back to our bread and butter,” said Williams. “We just were flat. We didn’t answer the bell. It is a learning process for us. We don’t know how to stay up all of the time.”
Unofficially, Western finished 12-of-25 from three-point land, while Clay was 5-of-10. The Indians hit just 6-of-14 shots from two-point range, as they had hard time getting inside and driving against the Panther defense. In contrast, the Panthers went 19-of-30 from two-point range. Both teams made six free throws.
For Western, Miller led the way in scoring with 16 points, followed by Ferneau with 13 and Whitt with 11. Clay was led by Shaden Malone with 19 points, followed by Moore with 13 points and Evan Woods with 12 points.
The Indians drop to 8-8 overall with the loss and 5-6 in Southern Ohio Conference Division I play. The Indians will have little time to rest as they head to Peebles Tuesday evening.
