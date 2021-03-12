Over the past three seasons, the sport of wrestling at Waverly City Schools has seen steady growth.
What might not have been anticipated by those in charge was just how many girls would decide to give the sport a try.
According to Waverly Assistant Wrestling Coach Mindie Bond, Waverly is in the top 15 in the state for the number of girls participating in wrestling. At this point, the Ohio High School Athletic Association (OHSAA) has not sanctioned girls wrestling as a sport, but the Ohio High School Wrestling Coaches Association (OHSWCA) is making a push for it to be sanctioned by the OHSAA, giving the girl wrestlers their own platform.
Last year the OHSWCA held the first ever girls state tournament. The growth from year one to year two was so large that the OHSWCA divided the state into districts. In order to compete at state, a wrestler had to qualify in the district tournament.
“We were in the Southwest District with the Cincinnati schools and we did awesome,” said Coach Bond of the competition at Harrison High School, which was located west of Cincinnati, almost to the state of Indiana. “We had four girls place second, one place third, and one place fifth. We also placed third as a team.”
The Lady Tigers have had participants in both the 2020 and the 2021 girls state tournaments. A highlight of the 2021 tournament was having Savanna Johnson and Aiyana Tolliver finish high enough to be recognized on the podium as one of the top six finalists for their respective weight classes.
“It was thrilling for me as a coach to see girls from Waverly on a state podium,” said Coach Bond. “Aiyana and Savanna actually got to bring home medals.”
Bond said the Lady Tigers did well as a team. Out of 104 teams competing (no separate divisions) in the 2021 state meet, Waverly finished 12th overall. Specifically, junior Aiyana Tolliver was fourth in her weight class, while junior Savanna Johnson was sixth in her weight class. Those two received medals and stood on the podium to be recognized. First-year wrestler Aiden Peoples finished seventh in her class, just missing the podium by one place.
“It was exciting,” said Savanna Johnson.
“It certainly gave me a big head,” added Aiyana Tolliver. “I bragged to my brother (C.J. Tolliver, also a Waverly High School wrestler) so much.”
Peoples, who had her first state-level competition, followed, “I really enjoy wrestling. I think it is fun. It is a team sport, and you win as a team. But at the same time, there’s also something cool about going out there as an individual and saying, ‘I did that for my team’.”
Although the state tournament was a highlight to the Lady Tigers, they have had more opportunities to showcase their skills this past season, even with COVID-19 and weather-related cancellations.
According to Bond, girls wrestling tournament opportunities doubled from last year to this year through the OHSWCA. The Lady Tigers had the chance to compete in girls competitions at Mechanicsburg, West Union and Olentangy Orange during the regular season. Two other girls tournaments were cancelled. There they finished with the girls district and state tournaments.
“Last year we only did the girls state meet (as a girls only event). They all placed in the tournaments (against boys), except for the state. They all excelled against the other girls,” said Bond.
“It is exciting for me to see them wrestle on a level playing field. They excel on that level. Seeing them with other girls in the same weight class as them is exciting for me as a coach, because they can show their potential.”
Even though wrestling against the guys is a physical challenge, the Lady Tigers can use that experience to make themselves better wrestlers.
Captain Trinity Shaw, a third-year wrestler as a junior, was once the only girl on the team. Through wrestling, she found a physical outlet and an accepting family atmosphere.
What made her stick with wrestling as the only girl on the team?
“At that time, I had a lot of aggression and a really bad home life. So it was helpful to be able to get it out,” said Shaw. “The guys were very accepting. I didn’t think it would be that way, but they let me in quickly. Coach (Scott) Green was so accepting of me and excited to have me on the team.”
Shaw, who finished fifth in her weight class at the girls district meet, was one spot short of qualifying for the state tournament. Her fifth-place finish did allow her to be listed as an alternate in case another competitor could not participate. Shaw is thrilled to have more girls trying the sport with her.
“They are inspiring to me because I was the only girl when wrestling first started (at Waverly). To see them do this means so much,” said Shaw. “You see all of the little girls sitting in the stands watching (at meets). Then the moms of the little girls tell you how thankful they are that you are out there wrestling, showing their girls that they can do this sport.”
Peoples added, “Yes, it is a real family atmosphere like no other sport that I’ve ever done. I haven’t ever been on another team that is as close as this one.”
This year the team had girls on the high school wrestling team and two more competing in junior high.
“It is exciting that other girls are getting more into it,” said Tolliver. “It is also nice to have a tournament that offers the opportunity for state placement for girls.”
While most of the girls wrapped up wrestling season after girls state, Shaw, Tolliver and Johnson also competed in the boys tournament as varsity wrestlers. Johnson was first girl to ever win at Washington Court House sectional last year.
“I like wrestling guys better than girls,” said Johnson who is surrounded by brothers at home as the only girl.
Tolliver added, “A lot of girls talk to us say they think it would be cool to do it, but they are scared it will be too hard. It is hard. But once you get into it, it becomes more fun than hard.”
Johnson followed with, “You have to be determined.”
All of the team members and coaches recognize the growth.
“Some of us have only been wrestling for a short amount of time,” said Peoples. “By looking at how far our team has come in three years, the success that we have had speaks volumes.”
Coach Bond, who has been competing in karate and ju-jitsu throughout her life, said anyone can adapt to wrestling.
“We want the numbers to keep growing. The more girls we have competing, the better our chances of getting it sanctioned,” said Bond.
“It is frustrating sometimes when they have to wrestle against the guys. I know their potential, but it is hard to compete when they have to wrestle somebody, who is naturally going to be stronger than they are.”
Head Coach Scott Green agrees.
“These girls put a lot of effort into it. Trinity has three years of experience. We have two with two years and one with one year. For them to do so well, shows how hard they are working,” he said.
“There were 104 schools at the state tournament and 430 girls wrestlers competing, who enrolled in districts and qualified. I hope the state will recognize that and make a push to sanction girls wrestling. I would love to see that happen as soon as possible because these girls need a bigger platform to compete upon.”
