In a game that was close from beginning to end, the Western Indians escaped from Willow Wood Saturday night with a 59-54 conquest over the hosting Symmes Valley Vikings.

The hosts gained the early edge by storming out to an 18-13 lead in the opening quarter of play with Aleck Beckett scoring 11 of those Viking points. For Western, senior Chase Carter led the way with seven points, including a 5-for-6 performance from the foul line. Drew Haggy added a pair of buckets, while Kameron Janes had another.


