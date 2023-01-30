In a game that was close from beginning to end, the Western Indians escaped from Willow Wood Saturday night with a 59-54 conquest over the hosting Symmes Valley Vikings.
The hosts gained the early edge by storming out to an 18-13 lead in the opening quarter of play with Aleck Beckett scoring 11 of those Viking points. For Western, senior Chase Carter led the way with seven points, including a 5-for-6 performance from the foul line. Drew Haggy added a pair of buckets, while Kameron Janes had another.
Defensively, Western kept Beckett contained in the second quarter, forcing other players to score for the Vikings. Offensively, the trio of Carter, Janes and Haggy powered the Western attack. Haggy and James both scored seven, while Carter followed with five. At the half, the Indians led 32-30.
Coming out of the break, the Vikings moved ahead again, 43-40, by outscoring the Indians 13-8. Janes and Carter each scored four points for Western.
In the fourth quarter, the Indians put the game away with a combination of field goals and free throws. Haggy scored eight of his team’s 19 with two buckets and a 4-of-5 performance from the line. Janes added two triples and a free throw, while Carter contributed a basket and a pair of foul shots. The Western defense limited the Vikings to 11 points, escaping with the 59-54 win.
Offensively for the Indians, Janes and Carter both finished with 20 points, while Haggy followed with 19. Defensively, Western limited Beckett to 18 points after giving up 11 in the opening quarter. Braden Corn added 11 points for the Vikings.
With the win, Western improved to 10-8 overall and 7-4 in Southern Ohio Conference Division I play. The Indians took on Portsmouth Clay at home on Tuesday evening in a triple-header. The junior varsity boys will begin the night, followed by the varsity girls contest around 6 p.m. and then the varsity boys. The varsity girls are making up a postponed game from Jan. 26.
