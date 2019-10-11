The Piketon Redstreaks were once again battle tested. For the third consecutive week, the Redstreaks faced a top-of-the-region playoff opponent. This time Piketon faced the Adena Warriors who came into the game ranked No. 1 in Division VI Region 24. The Redstreaks fell to the Warriors by a final score of 38-13.
“They’re (Adena’s) a good team. We’ve played four good teams, and they’re just solid. We turned it over four times, and when you turn it over four times to a good team, that is what’s going to happen,” said Piketon head coach Tyler Gullion.
The Redstreaks went three-and-out on the first possession of the game, as the Warriors took over at their own 31 with 9:58 to play after the punt. On the ensuing drive, Adena scored from 6 yards out with 6:59 to go in the first quarter to take a 6-0 lead.
The Redstreaks went three-and-out on their next drive. The Streaks defense then forced a fourth-and-five on the next Warrior drive, but Adena converted the fourth down as they scored on a 35-yard touchdown pass to take a 14-0 lead with 2:03 left in the first.
On the ensuing kick, Adena recovered a squib kick taking over at the 35. Adena then scored on the first play of the second quarter to take a 21-0 lead. Piketon was then forced to punt again on the next drive. The Redstreaks then forced Adena into a field goal try. and took over at the 20 after the kick was unsuccessful.
Piketon finally gained some momentum after Levi Gullion hooked up with Austin Henderson for 64 yards, moving the ball deep into Adena territory. Momentum then shifted back Adena’s way after they recovered a Piketon fumble. Piketon then forced the Warriors to punt after the turnover, but the Redstreaks fumbled on the return, giving the Warriors the ball at the 19. Adena then connected on a 25 yard field goal later in the drive taking a 24-0 lead at halftime.
“Offensively, we did not play like we have been playing. We couldn’t get in a rhythm. We couldn’t run the ball and made some bad reads. That was a struggle offensively. Defensively they went up 21-0, but we played pretty solid defense at times. But we fumbled a punt. Then a punt hit us. You can’t keep putting the defense out there; that’s what’s going to happen,” said Gullion.
“It was a tough start to the third quarter for the Redstreaks, as they forced a punt on the first possession, but the ball hit a Piketon player trying to move out of the way as Adena recovered. Adena then scored with 4:09 in the third to take a 31-0 lead.
The Redstreaks then used four plays covering 67 yards for their first score of the night. Gullion found Camren Loar for a 44-yard touchdown. The Streaks trailed 31-6 after the third quarter. Piketon then took over on downs after the next Adena series, but Adena came up with an interception on the next Piketon drive. The Warriors then scored their last touchdown of the game with 6:21 left.
The Redstreaks kept fighting and went on a 65-yard touchdown drive on their next possession. Austin Henderson capped of the drive with a 19-yard touchdown scamper. Jorge Del Rio put the extra point through cutting Adena’s lead 38-13 which would be the final score.
“They were physical, but they’re just a solid team. They’re not flashy. They don’t have the Ruby’s or the Ison’s or the Carroll’s but they have four or five nice players,” said Gullion. “They’re a playoff team. That’s how playoff teams are.”
Statistically the Redstreaks totaled 234 offensive yards while gaining four first downs. The Redstreaks were penalized two times for 5 yards, as one of the penalties was offsetting. Gullion was 10-for-16 for 187 yards and a touchdown. Austin Henderson carried the ball 8 times for 31 yards and a touchdown. Henderson also had one reception for 64 yards. Camren Loar had 3 catches for 58 yards and a touchdown, while Chris Chandler and Logan Maynard each caught 3 passes for 32 and 33 yards.
In weeks 8 and 9, the Redstreaks hit the road as they travel to Westfall and Huntington before hosting Zane Trace in week 10.
“We definitely have some winnable games these next three weeks,” said Gullion. “That was a murderers’ row right there (in) those last four games, but let’s try to end this on a positive note.”
