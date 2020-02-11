Although they fell behind early to the league-champion Wheelersburg Lady Pirates, the Waverly Lady Tigers never stopped fighting back.
Waverly lost Monday night's make-up game to the Lady Pirates 56-42, but the Lady Tigers rallied to match the second-half effort of Wheelersburg.
"Wheelersburg did a great job moving the basketball and knocking down three-pointers against our zone," said Waverly coach John Bonifield. "I like the way we competed and played in the second half. Our effort and execution were where they needed to be. That kind of effort and focus is what we will need to get ready for Miami Trace on Saturday."
Waverly fell behind 15-7 after the opening quarter and 34-17 by halftime. But the Lady Tigers took the floor in the third quarter and matched the Lady Pirates, as each team produced 11 points. The Lady Tigers then outscored Wheelersburg 14-11 in the fourth to cut into the lead, ending the 56-42 loss.
Offensively, Paige Carter led the Lady Tigers in scoring with 14 points. She added eight rebounds, two assists and two steals. Zoiee Smith turned in a double-double of 10 points and 10 rebounds. She also had five assists and two steals. Kelli Stewart added six points, six rebounds, two assists and three steals. Sarah Thompson provided four points and two rebounds. Carli Knight added four points, four steals, three assists and two rebounds.
For Wheelersburg, Kaylee Darnell and Ellie Kallner each produced 12 points to lead the way.
Waverly moves to 12-8 overall and 7-7 in SOC II play. The Lady Tigers will head to Adena High School Saturday to take on the Miami Trace Lady Panthers in a Division II sectional final battle at 12 noon.
