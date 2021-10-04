The wins just keep coming for the Piketon Lady Redstreaks on the soccer pitch.
Piketon followed up its first-ever Scioto Valley Conference victory with two more league conquests in recent action. The Lady Redstreaks have won four of their last five contests and three straight SVC matchups.
As previously reported in the Sunday, Sept. 26 edition of the Pike County News Watchman, the first SVC win in school history came on Monday, Sept. 20 in a 3-0 triumph over Zane Trace.
Playing at home one week later on Monday, Sept. 27, Piketon picked up its second SVC conquest, defeating Westfall 4-1.
Against the Lady Mustangs, Olivia MacCrae led the scoring for Piketon with two goals, while Madison Dean provided one goal and two assists. Jasmine Roberts scored her first ever goal in varsity play. Whitney Dean also earned an assist. In the goal, Natalie Cooper collected 19 saves.
“Aliah Crace, Jenna Lightle, and Kalynn Mays played a great attacking defense,” said Piketon coach Ally Shaw. “Every single player left it all on the field!”
Returning to action the very next night on the road, Piketon picked up a 2-1 victory at Northwest.
Madison Dean put the first goal up for the Streaks. Olivia MacCrae added a goal soon after. Whitney Dean had two assists, contributing to both goals. Goalkeeper Natalie Cooper collected 14 saves.
“Jenna Lightle led a strong defensive line that Northwest just couldn’t attack,” said Shaw. “This win breaks the Lady Streaks’ record for most wins in a season since the program began.”
It also avenged a 2-1 loss to Northwest, which was played at PHS on Saturday, Sept. 25.
In that defeat, Aliah Crace scored the lone goal for the Streaks, while Natalie Cooper collected 20 saves in goal.
Entering Monday night’s fog-filled field battle at home with Southeastern, the Lady Redstreaks had an overall record of 5-5.
The Lady Streaks came out victorious against the Southeastern Lady Panthers with another shutout by a score of 3-0. Whitney Dean tallied the first goal of the night with about 15 minutes left on the clock in the opening half. Olivia MacCrae scored the next two goals. Whitney Dean and Madison Dean both provided one assist.
In the goal, Natalie Cooper collected seven saves.
“Aliah Crace, Jenna Lightle, and Bailey Fuller played a strong defensive line,” said Shaw.
“Olivia MacCrae also broke her own record for number of goals in a season. She had 18 last year, and she has 20 goals on her season now.”
With the win, Piketon moved to 6-5 overall and 3-0 in SVC play. Up next on the schedule, the Lady Redstreaks will take on the visiting Fairland Dragons on Saturday, Oct. 9 at 2 p.m.
