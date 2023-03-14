SSU Hoover action

Waverly graduate Hunter Hoover leads a pack of runners during an indoor meet. Hoover competed in the NAIA Indoor National Championship over the weekend in the 5,000-meter run.

 ssubears.com

The Shawnee State University track team wrapped up a busy weekend of racing at the NAIA Indoor Track & Field National Championship at Brookings, South Dakota.

The weekend started out with Hunter Hoover (SR/Waverly, OH) running in the 5000m prelims. Hoover ran a time of 15:14.73 and finished 20th in the prelims. The Distance Medley Relay team consisting of Cody Booth (SR), Matthew Rauch (SO/Vincent, Ohio), Mason Blizzard (SO/South Webster, Ohio), and Aiden Kammler (JR/Portsmouth, Ohio) wrapped up the first day running a time of 10:11.17 and finishing 16th in the prelims. Their time also broke their previous school record by 3 seconds.


