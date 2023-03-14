The Shawnee State University track team wrapped up a busy weekend of racing at the NAIA Indoor Track & Field National Championship at Brookings, South Dakota.
The weekend started out with Hunter Hoover (SR/Waverly, OH) running in the 5000m prelims. Hoover ran a time of 15:14.73 and finished 20th in the prelims. The Distance Medley Relay team consisting of Cody Booth (SR), Matthew Rauch (SO/Vincent, Ohio), Mason Blizzard (SO/South Webster, Ohio), and Aiden Kammler (JR/Portsmouth, Ohio) wrapped up the first day running a time of 10:11.17 and finishing 16th in the prelims. Their time also broke their previous school record by 3 seconds.
The second day started off with Jozi Brown (SR/McConnelsville, Ohio) running in the 3000m prelims. Brown ran a time of 10:14.01 and qualified for the finals. Following Brown, Cody Booth and Aiden Kammler also ran the 3000m prelims. Kammler ran a time of 8:31.47 and qualified for the finals race. Booth ran a time of 8:42.23 and finished 16th in the prelims, narrowly missing the finals.
Saturday, the final day of the meet, was a huge day for the Bears with both Jozi Brown and Aiden Kammler racing in the finals of their races. Brown started the day off strong with a personal best in the 3000m race with a time of 10:07.80 and finishing in 11th place. Aiden Kammler had the top performance of the weekend running the 3000m race in a time of 8:24.81 and finishing 5th overall. Kammler added another All-American honor to his collection with this performance.
With indoor track coming to an end, the outdoor track team will open up on March 10th at the Myrtle Beach Collegiate Challenge.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.