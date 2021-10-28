Scioto Valley Conference All-League Soccer Boys Team 2021-2022
All-League: Unioto sophomore Cameron Thompson, Unioto senior Ashton Sigler, Unioto sophomore River Pettigrew, Unioto senior Antonio Cruz, Zane Trace senior Ethan Nelson, Zane Trace senior Brayden Jarrell, Zane Trace freshman Ivan Chavez, Westfall sophomore Brady Mullins, Southeastern senior Jacob Lenox, Piketon junior Dane Morgensen.
Honorable Mention: Sage Rider of Piketon, Parker George of Southeastern, Joe Lafreniere of Unioto, Colt Reisenger of Westfall, Judah Hanks of Zane Trace.
Player of the Year: Unioto sophomore Lucas Hanes
Goalie of the Year: Unioto junior Micah Geise
League Champions: Unioto (4-0)
Coach of the Year: Brandon Hanes of Unioto
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.