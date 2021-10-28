Scioto Valley Conference All-League Soccer Boys Team 2021-2022

All-League: Unioto sophomore Cameron Thompson, Unioto senior Ashton Sigler, Unioto sophomore River Pettigrew, Unioto senior Antonio Cruz, Zane Trace senior Ethan Nelson, Zane Trace senior Brayden Jarrell, Zane Trace freshman Ivan Chavez, Westfall sophomore Brady Mullins, Southeastern senior Jacob Lenox, Piketon junior Dane Morgensen

Honorable Mention: Sage Rider of Piketon, Parker George of Southeastern, Joe Lafreniere of Unioto, Colt Reisenger of Westfall, Judah Hanks of Zane Trace. 

Player of the Year: Unioto sophomore Lucas Hanes

Goalie of the Year: Unioto junior Micah Geise

League Champions: Unioto (4-0)

Coach of the Year: Brandon Hanes of Unioto

