Friday night’s home 13-1 varsity softball victory against Minford was a much needed win for the Waverly Lady Tigers.
Waverly, after putting together a three-game win streak just a week earlier, had lost back-to-back games coming into that Southern Ohio Conference Division II matchup with Minford. The visiting Lady Falcons have been decimated with injuries in recent action.
Waverly started scoring in the opening inning. After Faith Thornsberry came up with a one-out walk and Suzzy Wall followed with a single, Caris Risner smacked a double to left field, allowing both of them to score.
In the bottom of the second inning, the Lady Tigers added seven more runs. Camryn Campbell was hit by a pitch to start the frame. Montanna Leeth entered as a courtesy runner and moved to second when Machelle Stewart drew a walk. After a flyout, Aubrey Fraley worked another walk to fill the bases. Thornsberry grounded into a fielder’s choice with Minford recording the second out at home to keep Waverly from scoring. But then the Lady Tigers scored seven more runs on a two-out rally.
Wall was hit by a pitch to push the first run of the inning home. Then Risner delivered a single to left field, allowing Fraley and Thornsberry to score. Katrina Entler walked before Drea Tannehill was hit by a pitch, pushing Wall across the plate, 6-0. Next Risner scored on a wild pitch before Campbell drew a walk. Stewart reached on an error, plating Entler. Then Kendalynn Ficken was hit by a pitch to push Tannehill home and make it 9-0. A groundout brought the inning to a close.
Minford’s only run came in the third inning with a pair of hits, cutting the lead to 9-1. Then Waverly closed out the victory early with four more runs in the bottom of the fourth inning. Tannehill was hit by a pitch to start the inning. Then a groundout and a flyout followed. Ficken stepped to the plate and delivered a double to center field before Fraley walked to put runners at first and second. Then Thornsberry came up with an infield single, pushing Ficken home. Wall followed with a double to the fence, sending Fraley and Thornsberry home to push the lead to 13-1.
“This was a much-needed win. We are in an important part of the season where every win is important, especially with tournament seeding coming up,” said Waverly coach Scott Hayes. “We know we aren’t fighting for a top seed, but we are trying to stay out of getting a low seed. Our record is hovering around the south end of .500, we have got to get to the north end of .500 if possible. It is very important for us to put a string of wins together.”
Prior to the Minford game, Waverly suffered a 12-2 road loss at Valley on Friday, April 15, and a 9-5 road loss at Northwest on April 20.
“We needed the win. We need a couple of more. We are finally healthy,” said Hayes. “I was talking to Minford’s coach, telling him the shoe was on the other foot for us earlier in the season with our injuries. Now we are trying to find some consistency as we head into the tournament.”
From the plate, Wall finished 3-for-3 with three RBIs, a double, two stolen bases and two runs. Risner provided four RBIs in a 2-3 performance that included a double and a run. Ficken was 1-2 with a double, a run and two RBIs. Thornsberry finished 1-3 with three runs, one RBI and a stolen base.
Pitching-wise, Camryn Campbell worked the first four innings to earn the win. She gave up one run on three hits, while striking out three batters. Machelle Stewart threw one final inning, striking out one and walking one.
“Minford is down because of the injuries to their pitching. They battled hard and gave a great effort considering the hand that they were dealt for tonight. Their pitcher got hit in the game against Eastern the night before. They were just 24 hours after a major injury set them back,” said Hayes.
“I’m glad our girls did the job, went out, executed, and played well defensively. We had good pitching. We were patient at the plate and hit the ball well when we got good pitching to hit. Minford kept hanging in there, but we were able to pull away at the end and make the score look more lopsided than the game actually was.”
Seniors Suzzy Wall and Katrina Entler talked a little bit about embracing their senior leadership roles as starters on a very young Lady Tiger softball team.
“We are mostly trying to keep a positive attitude, keep ourselves up in the dugout, cheering on our teammates, and picking them up if something bad happens,” said Entler.
“We need to make sure they are in the right mindset so everyone else can stay in the right mindset, and we can move on to the next play if we made a mistake. Like today, we had a few errors. We kept ourselves up and going, pushing through, and made little adjustments, to just pull through with the win.”
Wall, who was last year’s starting shortstop, is now the starting catcher. So far in the 2022 season, she has caught five base stealers and picked off two runners.
“I catch in travel ball, so it is not a big deal. I feel like when I play a position, I favor it more. I didn’t want to play shortstop in travel ball. I wanted to catch. Here, I didn’t want to catch. But now I’m okay with catching,” said Wall. “I will play wherever.”
Wall said her favorite part of catching is throwing runners out on the base paths.
“It is a good change in momentum, especially if our pitchers aren’t hitting their spots very well, and we just need an out,” said Wall. “If I see someone trying to take the slightest advantage of getting off the bag, I try to throw them out.”
“I love it when Suzzy throws it down,” said Entler. “She’s on the dime every time. It is like an echo effect. The energy goes up when you tag someone out. You have to stay on your toes all of the time. I’m always ready.”
Entler has been playing third base for the majority of the season, but she has logged innings at pitcher when needed.
“We had a third baseman last year, Amelia Willis, who was an amazing player. She graduated. I remember little things she did, so I try to put those into play,” said Entler.
“We lost the majority of our pitchers in the last few years. I hadn’t pitched since fifth grade. So in my freshman year, I started working on it and progressed. Now I have a few more pitches I can throw.”
Both players know the next few weeks are important as they look toward the postseason.
“We are going to be away for sure,” said Wall. “So we have to learn how to take advantage when we are on the bus and be able to get off and be ready to play.”
After Friday’s win at Minford, Waverly played both Warren and Logan Elm as a Saturday doubleheader.
Against Warren, Waverly fell 15-5 in seven innings. Suzzy Wall was the leading hitter, going 3-for-4 with three doubles, one RBI and a pair of runs. Kendalynn Ficken was 2-2 with a run and a stolen base. Montanna Leeth went 2-3.
Against Logan Elm, Waverly suffered a 12-1 loss.
From the plate, Camryn Campbell was 1-for-2 with a double. Leeth and Faith Thornsberry both went 1-2 as well. Aubrey Fraley finished 1-3 with a run.
On Monday evening, Waverly bounced back in a big way, surviving at South Webster, with a 6-4 victory in eight innings.
South Webster took the early lead with three runs in the bottom of the third inning before Waverly rallied back with a run in the top of the fourth inning and two more in the top of the fifth inning. The Lady Tigers looked to take the game, moving ahead by a run in the top of the seventh inning. But the Lady Jeeps answered it in the home half, tying the score at 4-4.
Waverly generated the game-winning runs in the top of the eighth inning. Katrina Entler led off with a double and scored on a triple from Campbell, breaking the tie. Then Machelle Stewart provided a bunt single, allowing Campbell to score and give the Lady Tigers a two-run cushion. That was enough to seal the 6-4 victory.
Once again, Wall delivered three hits, going 3-for-4 with a double and two RBIs. Katrina Entler finished 2-for-3 with a double and a run. Faith Thornsberry hit a home run, finishing 1-3 with two runs and an RBI. Campbell was 1-1 with her triple, having a run and an RBI. She was also the winning pitcher, throwing 6.1 innings, giving up two runs on three hits, while striking out six batters. Aubrey Fraley pitched the other 1.2 innings.
Waverly (6-8) will play at Portsmouth West Thursday evening before returning home to take on Eastern on Friday night.
