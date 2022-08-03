Note: This is one in a series of profile articles featuring the athletes, teams and individuals who were inducted into the Waverly High School Athletic Hall of Fame on Jan. 14, 2022, as members of the classes of 2020 and 2021.
The daughter of the man who was an assistant coach at Waverly forever was also there to help the program for seemingly forever as well.
Sandy Arnett Monroe never played athletics for Waverly High School, yet very few people have been as entwined with Waverly High School athletics as her.
She was the daughter of Orval Arnett, the long-time assistant coach under Carroll Hawhee who started coaching at Waverly shortly after Sandy was born, making her exposed to athletics at a very early age.
She was a part of the Waverly School System for 35 years, first as an aid then 27 years at the high school, in which she helped in the athletic department for all of those years.
“I loved being around the kids and helping out, that give me my greatest joy,” she remembered. “I kept scorebooks, took tickets, scored cross country meets and was active in the Boosters Club for 25 years, including when we put the track in the stadium.”
“She has been so valuable over the years to our athletic program,” said Bo Arnett, Sandy’s younger brother and current Waverly High School athletic director. “She truly kept Dad’s legacy alive of serving our youth. She just did everything for us.”
