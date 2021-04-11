Date;Location/Opponent;Time

3/27;Ironton St. Joseph;11:00

3/30;Paint Valley;5:00

3/31;@ Notre Dame;5:00

4/1;Portsmouth;5:30

4/2;@ Symmes Valley;5:00

4/3;@ North Adams;12:00

4/6;@ Eastern;5:00

4/7;@ Clay;5:00

4/9;Green;5:00

4/12;East;5:00

4/13;@ Southeastern;5:00

4/14;@ New Boston;5:00

4/15;Peebles;5:30

4/16;Notre Dame;5:00

4/19;Symmes Valley;5:00

4/21;@ Ironton St. Joseph;5:00

4/22;Eastern;5:00

4/23;Clay;5:00

4/24;@ Georgetown;11 & 1

4/26;@ Green;5:00

4/28;@ East;5:00

4/29;@ Portsmouth;5:30

4/30;New Boston;5:00

5/3;@ Manchester;5:30

5/4;West Union;5:30

5/6;@ Paint Valley;5:00

Trending Recipe Videos


Tags

Recommended for you

Trending Recipe Videos


Load comments